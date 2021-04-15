What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

No sticker yard waste weeks scheduled

The City of Bettendorf has announced the eight weeks in 2021 when residents will not need to put yard waste stickers on paper yard waste bags.

No Sticker weeks in 2021 will include April 5-16 and Oct. 25 to Dec. 3.

Residents also may take yard waste to the Davenport Compost Facility, 2707 Railroad Ave., Davenport.

No Charge weeks at Davenport Compost will include April 4-17 and Oct. 25 to Dec. 3. For more information, call 563-328-7225 or visit cityofdavenportiowa.com/compost.

BCSD 2021-2022 kindergarten registration open

The time to register kindergarten students in the Bettendorf Community School District for the 2021-2022 school year has officially begun. Families living in the district with children who will be five years old on or before Sept. 15, 2021, are invited to fill out the BCSD Kindergarten Registration form available on the district website www.bettendorf.k12.ia.us. Parents who don’t have technology access are welcome to call the neighborhood school office for support.