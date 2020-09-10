What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Socially distanced scavenger hunts to be held
Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois will host a socially distanced scavenger hunt 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 12, at Middle Park, 407 Middle Road.
All families, not just members of Girl Scouts, will be able to disconnect from technology and join the ultimate outdoor scavenger hunt for kids. There will be prizes for all attendees, and any girl who registers as a new member at the event will be entered into a drawing for a new bike.
There also will be scavenger hunts 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Girl Scout Office, 940 Golden Valley Drive, Bettendorf, and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Hauberg Civic Center, 1300 24th St., Rock Island.
The hunts are free with no registration required.
For more information, call 800-798-0833 or email info@girlscoutstoday.org.
School speed zone restriction
Bettendorf Police and the Engineering Department have worked together for the past two years to replace existing school zone speed signs. During this time, it was noted there were multiple school speed zones, with different restrictions throughout the city. Because of this, it was not uncommon for drivers to pass through multiple schools zones, with differing time restrictions, leading to confusion and non-compliance.
To alleviate the confusion, the city of Bettendorf has adopted a Standardized School Speed Zone Restriction, which is now in effect. The uniform school speed zone restriction is 25 mph from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. when school is in session.
Storm cleanup update
As of August 29, 2020, crews will have completed at least one pass through the city picking up debris from the storm that occurred on August 10. It is the city's goal to start a second pass and have the majority of the cleanup completed by September 11, weather permitting. Any debris left at the curb after that time will be picked on residents’ regular yard waste collection day.
Tree limbs/branches must be cut in 5 foot lengths, but do not need to be tied and bundled — set in orderly piles at your regular collection point for collection. Put all other storm debris in Kraft paper bags.
Note: The city will not collect material cut or trimmed by a private contractor. Burning of storm debris in the city of Bettendorf is not allowed.
Beginning Monday, September 14, yard waste bags will require a sticker, which can be purchased at local grocery stores, convenience stores, garden centers, City Hall or the Public Works building.
For more information concerning storm debris cleanup, please contact Public Works at 563-344-4088, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Bettendorf Rotary seeks grant applications
The Bettendorf Rotary Club's Charitable Giving Fund is now seeking applications for grants of up to $2,500 from qualified non-profit organizations in the Quad-Cities. The application deadline is Oct. 1, 2020.
The fund accepts applications once a year from non-profit organizations throughout the Quad-City community that provide basic human services, serve youth or meet local community needs.
To be considered for a grant, an organization must complete the online application form at bettendorfrotary.com by Oct. 1.
Grants are not awarded to groups for annual fundraising, organizational endowments, deficit financing, grants to individuals, scholarship funds, political groups or activities, rotarians and families or for sectarian purposes.
The Charitable Giving Fund, which is administered by the Quad-Cities Community Foundation, is one of two philanthropic arms of the Bettendorf Rotary. The other is a foundation that awards scholarships to graduates of all three high schools in Bettendorf and Scott Community College.
The Bettendorf Rotary Club meets at noon every Wednesday at Tanglewood Pavilion, 4250 Middle Road, Bettendorf. To learn more about Bettendorf Rotary, visit bettendorfrotary.com or contact Club President Rick Bormann at 563-210-4437.
For Sale By Owner event scheduled
Friends of Bettendorf Parks Foundation will present a For Sale By Owner event from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, at Faye’s Field’s parking lot, 2850 18th St., Bettendorf.
Cost per space is $25 for the first space, and $10 per space for each additional space needed.
This is an opportunity for owners of motorized vehicles such as cars, trucks, vans, motorcycles, boats, and motor homes, including 5th wheels and other pull behind campers, to sell their vehicles at one community-wide sale. Individuals interested in buying these vehicles will be able to view multiple vehicles at one time and location.
The vehicles will be displayed in the parking lot during the hours of the sale. All transactions are private between the buyer and the seller.
The event is a fundraiser for the Friends of Bettendorf Parks Foundation. Proceeds from the event will be used to provide funding for educational and recreation programs and special projects sponsored by the Foundation.
For more information, contact the Bettendorf Parks and Recreation Department at 563-344-4464.
Continuing road construction
The following areas of road construction continue throughout the city of Bettendorf. For more information, contact the Bettendorf Public Works Department at 563-344-4055.
- Stage 2 and 3 of the 18th Street Reconstruction: Continuing until approximately mid-September, the 18th Street reconstruction project will continue with one-way traffic being allowed southbound on 18th Street for the remaining stages of the project. Northbound traffic will be detoured to 23rd Street. On street parking will not be allowed within the project limits until project completion.
Greenbrier Drive Reconstruction (Spruce Hills Drive to Davenshire Drive): Work for the Greenbrier Drive reconstruction project that requires one-way traffic, southbound only, for the duration of the project has begun. There will be no access allowed onto Greenbrier Drive from Spruce Hills Drive. Northbound traffic will be detoured to Westmar Drive until the project has been completed in approximately three months.
Grant Street/US 67 Exit Closure on Eastbound I-74: The last exit to Iowa (Exit 4 Grant Street/US 67) on eastbound I-74 continues to be closed. To get to Grant Street/US 67, eastbound I-74 traffic must exit at Middle Road (Exit 3) and take southbound Kimberly Road. For motorists heading to Illinois, traffic on eastbound I-74 will be shifted just south of Middle Road to the newly constructed westbound lanes in a head-to-head traffic pattern separated by concrete barriers. Traffic will shift back to the eastbound lanes to continue on the existing eastbound bridge. Eastbound I-74 on-ramps at Middle Road, Grant Street/US 67 and State Street will remain open. These traffic pattern changes are anticipated to continue through late 2020. For more information, call 866-474-4255 or email i74riverbridge@gmail.com.
