What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

To alleviate the confusion, the city of Bettendorf has adopted a Standardized School Speed Zone Restriction, which is now in effect. The uniform school speed zone restriction is 25 mph from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. when school is in session.

Storm cleanup update

As of August 29, 2020, crews will have completed at least one pass through the city picking up debris from the storm that occurred on August 10. It is the city's goal to start a second pass and have the majority of the cleanup completed by September 11, weather permitting. Any debris left at the curb after that time will be picked on residents’ regular yard waste collection day.

Tree limbs/branches must be cut in 5 foot lengths, but do not need to be tied and bundled — set in orderly piles at your regular collection point for collection. Put all other storm debris in Kraft paper bags.

Note: The city will not collect material cut or trimmed by a private contractor. Burning of storm debris in the city of Bettendorf is not allowed.

Beginning Monday, September 14, yard waste bags will require a sticker, which can be purchased at local grocery stores, convenience stores, garden centers, City Hall or the Public Works building.