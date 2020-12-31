What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Bettendorf announces holiday schedule

The City of Bettendorf has announced the following changes for the holiday season:

* City Hall will be closed on Friday, Jan. 1.

* The Library will be closed Friday, Jan. 1. The library will be open 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31.

* The Museum will be closed Friday, Jan. 1.

* The Life Fitness Center will close at 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and be closed New Year’s Day.

* Palmer Hills Golf Course and Palmer Grill will be open Thursday, Dec. 31 and Friday, Jan. 1, weather permitting. The Grill will be open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on those days.

Garbage collection holiday notes

There will be no garbage, bulky waste, yard waste, or recycling collection services on Friday, Jan. 1. Residents who have Friday as the regular collection day will have pick up on Saturday, Jan. 2.

Christmas tree collection is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 26 through Friday, Jan. 8 during normal collection days. All ornaments, plastic wrap, and tree stands must be removed. No sticker will be required. Trees should be left at the regular collection site by 6 a.m.