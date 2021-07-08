What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Asbury Street Reconstruction

Continuing for approximately three months, Asbury Street between Tanglefoot Lane and New Lexington Drive will be reconstructed.

This area will be closed and constructed in two stages. During each stage of closure it will be necessary for residents on the affected stage to park outside of the construction zone.

The start date and duration of the project is dependent on weather.

For more information, contact the Bettendorf Public Works Department at 563-344-4055.

BCSD 2021-2022 kindergarten registration open

The time to register kindergarten students in the Bettendorf Community School District for the 2021-2022 school year has officially begun. Families living in the district with children who will be five years old on or before Sept. 15, 2021, are invited to fill out the BCSD Kindergarten Registration form available on the district website www.bettendorf.k12.ia.us. Parents who don’t have technology access are welcome to call the neighborhood school office for support.