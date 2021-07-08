What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Middle Road resurfacing from Belmont Road to Woodfield Drive begins
Beginning this week, and continuing for approximately three weeks, Middle Road will be under construction between Belmont Road and Woodfield Drive. The work will consist of asphalt resurfacing. Construction will be phased in two stages. Each stage will close two lanes with two-way traffic being moved to the other two lanes.
For more information, contact the Bettendorf Public Works Department at 563-344-4055
Crow Creek Road rehabilitation
Work on the Crow Creek Road rehabilitation has begun and will continue for approximately three weeks. Crow Creek Road will be closed to all eastbound traffic between Greenbrier Drive and 18th Street for partial reconstruction. The intersection of Crow Creek Road and Stone Haven Drive will be also reduced to one lane with a stop alternate traffic control implemented. Westbound traffic will remain open at all times. Eastbound traffic will be detoured south on Greenbrier Drive to Tanglefoot Lane.
Greenbrier Drive Reconstruction project starts
The Greenbrier Drive Reconstruction has begun and will continue for approximately three months. During the project, from Davenshire Drive to Tanglefoot Lane, one-way traffic will be allowed northbound. No access will be allowed onto Greenbrier from Tanglefoot Lane. Southbound traffic will be detoured to South Hampton Drive until the project has been completed.
Part III of the Forest Grove Drive Reconstruction Project is in the design phase
The City of Bettendorf is in the design phase of Part III of the Forest Grove Drive Reconstruction Project.
This phase, which is being designed by HDR, will extend along Forest Grove Drive from just east of International Drive through the Middle Road intersection and will also include the reconstruction of Middle Road from north of Competition Drive to south of Forest Grove Drive.
The project is intended to bid at the end of 2021 with construction beginning in early 2022.
The estimated construction cost is $9.5 million with funding being provided in part by a Federal Surface Transportation Block Grant in the amount of $5.96 million. The remaining funds are being provided from within the City of Bettendorf’s Community Improvement Program.
The City and HDR have also developed a project website that can be found at www.forestgrovedrive.com. The website will serve as the primary source of information for the public during both design and construction. Items such as project plans and renderings, meeting dates, construction schedule, traffic staging and other related information will be provided as they become available.
Bettendorf Park Band announces 2021 summer concert series
The Bettendorf Park Band's summer season kicked off on Friday, June 11. The concert series will feature the Bettendorf Park Band as well as guest bands performing at the Bill Bowe Memorial Bandshell in Veteran's Memorial Park on the Fridays at 7:30 p.m. The concerts also feature an ice cream social.
The Bettendorf Park Band, directed by Brian Hughes and associate, Tom Knowles, is in its 53rd season performing concert band music free to the community.
July 9: Orion Community Band with the ice cream social hosted by Bettendorf Lions Club
July 16: Bettendorf Park Band with the ice cream social hosted by Grace Lutheran Church WELCA
July 23: Big River Brass Band with the ice cream social hosted by Big River Brass Band
July 30: Bettendorf Park Band's Favorites Concert with the ice cream social hosted by Davenport Village Lions Club Foundation
Help the library plan for the future
The Bettendorf Public Library invites citizens to complete a brief survey that will help with program planning, now and into the future. Feedback is appreciated. to take the survey, visit http://bit.ly/bplprogramsurvey.
Asbury Street Reconstruction
Continuing for approximately three months, Asbury Street between Tanglefoot Lane and New Lexington Drive will be reconstructed.
This area will be closed and constructed in two stages. During each stage of closure it will be necessary for residents on the affected stage to park outside of the construction zone.
The start date and duration of the project is dependent on weather.
BCSD 2021-2022 kindergarten registration open
The time to register kindergarten students in the Bettendorf Community School District for the 2021-2022 school year has officially begun. Families living in the district with children who will be five years old on or before Sept. 15, 2021, are invited to fill out the BCSD Kindergarten Registration form available on the district website www.bettendorf.k12.ia.us. Parents who don’t have technology access are welcome to call the neighborhood school office for support.
BCSD kindergarten teachers use the workshop model to present grade-level curriculum. In the workshop model, the teacher presents a mini-lesson to model a learning strategy. Social skills are modeled and practiced during academics and playtime. Teachers provide opportunities for students to build social skills during math and literacy partner games. Students also learn teamwork as they design and build in science and social studies units. Snack, lunch, recess and centers are opportune times for students to interact with peers learning how to work together and compromise.
Before the first day of school, parents or guardians are required to provide:
* Immunizations.
* Physical and Lead Testing Results
* Dental Screening
* Vision Screening
Videos about the BCSD kindergarten program and how to register as well as more information are available on the district website at www.bettendorf.k12.ia.us or bit.ly/Bett-Kindergarten.
Rivermont Collegiate announces tuition reduction
After serious research and discussion with families, outside community members and the board of trustees, Rivermont Collegiate, Bettendorf, has decided to reduce K-12 day student tuition to $12,290. Current tuition runs from $14,730 to $15,990. The hope is that this reduction in tuition will make a Rivermont education possible for more community members. The financial assistance program, helping qualified families beyond the tuition reduction, will continue to be in place.
The tuition reduction will not affect the quality of a Rivermont education. There will continue to be improvement on and expansion of offerings. Next year a dedicated K-5th-grade MakerSpace, a grades 6-12 maker shop, a competitive gaming club, an Academic Success Center, an Academic Coach and more high-interest electives in grades 6-12 will be added.
To learn more about Rivermont Collegiate, including taking part in a Virtual Open House, visit www.rivermontcollegiate.org.
BCSD accepting applications for preschool program
The Bettendorf Community School District is now accepting preschool applications for the 2021-2022 school year. Children who will be four years old on or before Sept. 15, 2021, are eligible to participate.
Funding provided by the State of Iowa in support of the Statewide Voluntary Preschool Program allows children four years of age to be placed in local preschool programs. Families of preschoolers can receive preschool education at no charge for 10 hours per week with parents paying for the balance of the attendance time. The local preschools participating include Ready Set Grow Preschool, KinderCare Learning Center, Lourdes Preschool, Redeemer Preschool, St. John Vianney Preschool and Skip-A-Long Child Development Services.
Bettendorf Community School District provides preschool classrooms at Grant Wood Elementary School, Mark Twain Elementary School and Neil Armstrong Elementary School. Children that meet economic eligibility criteria are given preference in the BCSD public school preschool classes. For more information or to request an application, call Joyce Meyer at 563-359-3681, email jmeyer@bettendorf.k12.ia.us or download a preschool application form at bettendorf.k12.ia.us/services/student-services/preschool.