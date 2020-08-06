You have permission to edit this article.
What's happening at libraries in Bettendorf and LeClaire
AT THE LIBRARIES

What's happening at libraries in Bettendorf and LeClaire

Bettendorf Public Library

For details about the following programs and more, please visit www.bettendorflibrary.com, email info@bettendorflibrary.com or call 563-344-4175.

Tuesday, August 4: Craft-Tea Online, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, August 5: Online Self-Defense: the basics of staying safe online, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, August 11: Get Lit: The Professor's House by Willa Cather, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, August 19: Contemporary Books Discussion Group: Three short stories by Anton Chekhov, 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 22: 19th Amendment Centennial Book Discussion: "Why They Marched" by Susan Ware, 10 a.m.

Wednesday, August 26: Elizabeth Cady Stanton: A Performance, 7 p.m.

Thursday, August 27: Take Home Workshop: Prick and Stitch (kits available while supplies last)

Friday, August 28: Final Friday Trivia, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, September 1: Paper Circuits: Creating a Simple Circuit

Wednesday, September 2: After School Kids Lab: Remote Edition, 3 p.m.

Thursday, September 3: Tales for Tots: Remote Edition, 10 a.m.

Thursday, September 3: Craft-Tea, 7 p.m.

Monday, September 7: Preschool Storytime Online, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, September 8: Get Lit: "Wicked River" by Lee Sandlin, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, September 09: After School Kids Lab: Remote Edition, 3 p.m.

Thursday, September 10: Tales for Tots: Remote Edition, 10 a.m.

 

