What's happening at libraries in Bettendorf and LeClaire

Bettendorf Public Library
For details about the following programs and more, please visit www.bettendorflibrary.com, email info@bettendorflibrary.com or call 563-344-4175.
Tuesday, August 4: Craft-Tea Online, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, August 5: Online Self-Defense: the basics of staying safe online, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, August 11: Get Lit: The Professor's House by Willa Cather, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, August 19: Contemporary Books Discussion Group: Three short stories by Anton Chekhov, 7 p.m.
Saturday, August 22: 19th Amendment Centennial Book Discussion: "Why They Marched" by Susan Ware, 10 a.m.
Wednesday, August 26: Elizabeth Cady Stanton: A Performance, 7 p.m.
Thursday, August 27: Take Home Workshop: Prick and Stitch (kits available while supplies last)
Friday, August 28: Final Friday Trivia, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, September 1: Paper Circuits: Creating a Simple Circuit
Wednesday, September 2: After School Kids Lab: Remote Edition, 3 p.m.
Thursday, September 3: Tales for Tots: Remote Edition, 10 a.m.
Thursday, September 3: Craft-Tea, 7 p.m.
Monday, September 7: Preschool Storytime Online, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, September 8: Get Lit: "Wicked River" by Lee Sandlin, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, September 09: After School Kids Lab: Remote Edition, 3 p.m.
Thursday, September 10: Tales for Tots: Remote Edition, 10 a.m.
