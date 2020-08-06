What's happening at libraries in Bettendorf and LeClaire

Bettendorf Public Library

For details about the following programs and more, please visit www.bettendorflibrary.com, email info@bettendorflibrary.com or call 563-344-4175.

Tuesday, August 4: Craft-Tea Online, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, August 5: Online Self-Defense: the basics of staying safe online, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, August 11: Get Lit: The Professor's House by Willa Cather, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, August 19: Contemporary Books Discussion Group: Three short stories by Anton Chekhov, 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 22: 19th Amendment Centennial Book Discussion: "Why They Marched" by Susan Ware, 10 a.m.

Wednesday, August 26: Elizabeth Cady Stanton: A Performance, 7 p.m.

Thursday, August 27: Take Home Workshop: Prick and Stitch (kits available while supplies last)

Friday, August 28: Final Friday Trivia, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, September 1: Paper Circuits: Creating a Simple Circuit

Wednesday, September 2: After School Kids Lab: Remote Edition, 3 p.m.