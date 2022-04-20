What's happening at the libraries in LeClaire and Bettendorf

LeClaire Community Library

For more information, contact Ashe Martin, amartin@leclaireiowa.gov, 563-289-6007

Adult T.A.G. (Tabletop Adventures Guild): Dungeons and Dragons

Date: Thursday May 5, 6 p.m.

From board games to RPGs, this adult program is for all the geeks looking for a place to express themselves. Right now we continue our journey into Dungeons and Dragons. For ages 18+.

Hands-On Art History: Monet Garden Finger Painting

Date: Monday, May 9, 4 p.m.

Learn about an artist or art style while also making a cool craft! This month you’ll be finger painting your own garden landscape while learning about Claude Monet and Impressionism.

CreaTEEN Crafts: Galaxy Bottle Charm Necklace

Date: Tuesday, May 10, 5 p.m.

Take part in these fun, teen-centered crafts that are not only trendy but super easy to make. Blast off into space with your own Galaxy Bottle Charm Necklace! Supplies are limited so reserve your spot soon.

LEGO Club: Star Wars Spaceships

Date: Wednesday, May 11, at 4 p.m.

Come play with over hundreds of Legos! Do your own thing or try the builder’s challenge. Display your masterpieces on our shelf for all to see when you’re done. In celebration of Star Wars day, the builders' challenge this month is Star Wars Spaceships!

Teen T.A.G. (Tabletop Adventures Guild): Classic Board Games (New Edition)

Date: Thursday, May 12 at 5 p.m.

Join the fun as we play "classic" games with a new twist this month. Try out games like Clue: Harry Potter Edition, Life: Extreme Reality, Monopoly: Star Wars, and more! Program repeats May 26 @5pm. Recommended for ages 10+.

Family Storytime: Space!

Date: Friday, May 13, 10:30 a.m.

Join Storytime with Ashe for stories, songs, and fun! Every week is a different theme as well as a simple craft you can take home: straw rockets.

Wapsi Nature Center: Leave No Trace

Date: Wednesday, May 18, 6 p.m.

Get ready for this summer’s reading program theme “Read Beyond the Beaten Path” with Dave Murcia from the Wapsi River Environmental Education Center. In his program Leave No Trace, he’ll be talking about how we can preserve our outdoor environment and demonstrating these 7 principles with a guest snake appearance.

Adult T.A.G. (Tabletop Adventures Guild): Dungeons and Dragons

Date: Thursday May 19, 6 p.m.

From board games to RPGs, this adult program is for all the geeks looking for a place to express themselves. Right now we continue our journey into Dungeons and Dragons. For ages 18+.

Family Storytime: Unicorns!

Date: Friday, May 20, 10:30 a.m.

Join Storytime with Ashe for stories, songs, and fun! Every week is a different theme as well as a simple craft you can take home: unicorn puppets.

Full STEAM Ahead!: Planet Plates

Date: Saturday, May 21, 10:30 a.m.

Join us as we explore the world of STEAM (Science Technology Engineering Art Mathematics)! Stop by for some interstellar fun, as we use paint and plates to not only create art but learn about the colors of the planets in our solar system!

Lazy Crafternoons: DIY Coffee Candles

Date: Tuesday, May 24, 5 p.m.

Join us for a Lazy Crafternoon, for super simple crafts that are relaxing to make. Calling all coffee fanatics! This month we’re making DIY coffee candles using real coffee beans.

Teen T.A.G. (Tabletop Adventures Guild): Classic Board Games (New Edition)

Date: Thursday, May 26, 5 p.m.

Join the fun as we play "classic" games with a new twist this month. Try out games like Clue: Harry Potter Edition, Life: Extreme Reality, Monopoly: Star Wars, and more! Recommended for ages 10+.

Crafts Around the World (Grab N’ Go Kits): Koinobori Kites

Date: Livestream Monday, May 23, 4 p.m.

May 5th is Kids Day in Japan! Join the celebration with a fun craft inspired by the Japanese tradition of flying Koinobori Carp Kites! Ashe will demonstrate how the craft is made and talk about this fishy, fun custom in the Facebook Livestream. Kits available all month while supplies last.

Family Storytime: Dinosaurs!

Date: Friday, May 27, 10:30 a.m.

Join Storytime with Ashe for stories, songs, and fun! Every week is a different theme as well as a simple craft you can take home: paper plate dinosaurs.

