What's happening at the library in LeClaire

LeClaire Community Library

For more information, contact Ashe Martin, amartin@leclaireiowa.gov, 563-289-6007

Family Storytime: Unicorns!

Date: Friday, May 20, 10:30 a.m.

Join Storytime with Ashe for stories, songs, and fun! Every week is a different theme as well as a simple craft you can take home: unicorn puppets.

Full STEAM Ahead!: Planet Plates

Date: Saturday, May 21, 10:30 a.m.

Join us as we explore the world of STEAM (Science Technology Engineering Art Mathematics)! Stop by for some interstellar fun, as we use paint and plates to not only create art but learn about the colors of the planets in our solar system!

Lazy Crafternoons: DIY Coffee Candles

Date: Tuesday, May 24, 5 p.m.

Join us for a Lazy Crafternoon, for super simple crafts that are relaxing to make. Calling all coffee fanatics! This month we’re making DIY coffee candles using real coffee beans.

Teen T.A.G. (Tabletop Adventures Guild): Classic Board Games (New Edition)

Date: Thursday, May 26, 5 p.m.

Join the fun as we play "classic" games with a new twist this month. Try out games like Clue: Harry Potter Edition, Life: Extreme Reality, Monopoly: Star Wars, and more! Recommended for ages 10+.

Crafts Around the World (Grab N’ Go Kits): Koinobori Kites

Date: Livestream Monday, May 23, 4 p.m.

Family Storytime: Dinosaurs!

Date: Friday, May 27, 10:30 a.m.

Join Storytime with Ashe for stories, songs, and fun! Every week is a different theme as well as a simple craft you can take home: paper plate dinosaurs.

