What's happening at the library in LeClaire

Teen T.A.G. (Tabletop Adventures Guild): Classic Board Games (New Edition)

Date: Thursday, May 26, 5 p.m.

Join the fun as we play "classic" games with a new twist this month. Try out games like Clue: Harry Potter Edition, Life: Extreme Reality, Monopoly: Star Wars, and more! Recommended for ages 10+.

Crafts Around the World (Grab N’ Go Kits): Koinobori Kites

Date: Livestream Monday, May 23, 4 p.m.

Family Storytime: Dinosaurs!

Date: Friday, May 27, 10:30 a.m.

Join Storytime with Ashe for stories, songs, and fun! Every week is a different theme as well as a simple craft you can take home: paper plate dinosaurs.

Family Storytime: Camping!

Date: Friday, June 3, 10:30 a.m.

Join Storytime with Ashe for stories, songs, and fun! Every week is a different theme as well as a simple craft you can take home: camping

Summer Reading Kickoff: Stars & S’mores with the mobile observatory of the Popular Astronomy Club

Friday, June 3, 8 p.m. (Rain date June 17)

This will be held at Huckleberry Park. Games and Smores at 8 p.m.; star watching at nightfall.

Fossil Dig Fun

Monday, June 6, 3 p.m.

Have fun looking for “gems” in your dig kit. Preregistration required.

CreaTEEN Crafts: Fairy Jar Lantern

Tuesday, June 7, 5 p.m.

Make a home for a fairy with mason jars and moss, then watch as it lights up like a lantern. Pre-registration required.

LEGO Club

Wednesday, June 8, 4 p.m.

Join Miss Ashe for stories, songs, and a take-home craft. The theme is Tents!

Library Game Night

Thursday, June 9, 4:30 p.m.

Every Thursday in June choose from an array of board games to play with - open to all ages.

Dungeons & Dragons

Thursday, June 9, 6 p.m.

Every Thursday in June – ages 16+.

Family Storytime

Friday, June 10, 10:30 a.m.

Join Miss Ashe for stories, songs, and a take-home craft. The theme is Forest Animals!

Absolute Science

Friday, June 10, 2 p.m.

Bigger Bang Bubbles: A highly skilled bubbleologist will dazzle with spectacular bubble tricks!

Full STEAM Ahead

Saturday, June 11, 10:30 a.m.

Learn about the stars by making Marshmallow Constellations.

Hands-On Art History

Monday, June 13, 3 p.m.

Make Rock Art inspired by Wassily Kandinsky.

Doki Doki Anime Club

Tuesday, June 14, 5 p.m.

Try your knowledge at our Anime Trivia Night. We will be giving away pocky and Japanese snacks away as prizes!

Live music!

Wednesday, June 15, 6 p.m.

Front Porch Pickers play outside on the Library Plaza. (Will be held inside in case of rain.)

Library Game Night

Thursday, June 16, 4:30 p.m.

Every Thursday in June choose from an array of board games to play with - open to all ages.

Dungeons & Dragons

Thursday, June 16, 6 p.m.

Every Thursday in June – ages 16+.

Family Storytime

Friday, June 17, 10:30 p.m.

Join Miss Ashe for stories, songs, and a take-home craft. The theme is Bigfoot!

Fossil Dig Fun

Monday, June 20, 3 p.m.

Have fun looking for rocks and fossils in your dig kit. Pre-registration required.

Lazy Crafternoons

Tuesday, June 21, 5 p.m.

Backyard Art – Make a portrait out of things found in nature - Pre-registration required.

Read-Along Stories with Mr. Haack

Tuesday, June 21, 6:30 p.m.

Open Mic Night

Wednesday, June 22, 6 p.m.

Scary Stories – Join us to hear some spooky stories around the campfire (fireplace), bring your own to share!

Library Game Night

Thursday, June 23. 4:30 p.m.

Every Thursday in June choose from an array of board games to play with - open to all ages.

Dungeons & Dragons

Thursday, June 23, 6 p.m.

Every Thursday in June – ages 16+.

Family Storytime

Friday, June 24, 10:30 a.m.

Join Miss Ashe for stories, songs, and a take-home craft. The theme is Insects!

Meet the Reptiles

Saturday, June 25, 10:30 a.m.

The Cold-blooded Redhead, Lindsay Butikofer, will bring her snakes, lizards, bugs and a tortoise!

Mini Macramé Hangers

Monday, June 27, 6 p.m.

Make a decorative hanger with a knotted cord and a glass jar. Pre-registration required.

Storytime with the Author

Tuesday, June 28, 6 p.m.

Local children’s book author, Laurie Freudenberg, will be reading her new children’s book and others then we’ll do a mini terrarium craft.

Camping Crafts

Wednesday, June 29, 4 p.m., Livestream on Facebook

Miss Ashe shows you 3 easy ways to make Friendship Bracelets. Stop by the front desk to get a Grab N’ Go Kit with all the materials while supplies last.

Library Game Night

Thursday, June 30, 4:30 p.m.

Every Thursday in June choose from an array of board games to play with - open to all ages.

Dungeons & Dragons

Thursday, June 30, 6 p.m.

Every Thursday in June – ages 16+

