What's happening at the library in LeClaire

LeClaire Community Library
For more information, contact Ashe Martin, amartin@leclaireiowa.gov, 563-289-6007
Teen T.A.G. (Tabletop Adventures Guild): Classic Board Games (New Edition)
Date: Thursday, May 26, 5 p.m.
Join the fun as we play "classic" games with a new twist this month. Try out games like Clue: Harry Potter Edition, Life: Extreme Reality, Monopoly: Star Wars, and more! Recommended for ages 10+.
Crafts Around the World (Grab N’ Go Kits): Koinobori Kites
Date: Livestream Monday, May 23, 4 p.m.
Family Storytime: Dinosaurs!
Date: Friday, May 27, 10:30 a.m.
Join Storytime with Ashe for stories, songs, and fun! Every week is a different theme as well as a simple craft you can take home: paper plate dinosaurs.
Family Storytime: Camping!
Date: Friday, June 3, 10:30 a.m.
Join Storytime with Ashe for stories, songs, and fun! Every week is a different theme as well as a simple craft you can take home: camping
Summer Reading Kickoff: Stars & S’mores with the mobile observatory of the Popular Astronomy Club
Friday, June 3, 8 p.m. (Rain date June 17)
This will be held at Huckleberry Park. Games and Smores at 8 p.m.; star watching at nightfall.
Fossil Dig Fun
Monday, June 6, 3 p.m.
Have fun looking for “gems” in your dig kit. Preregistration required.
CreaTEEN Crafts: Fairy Jar Lantern
Tuesday, June 7, 5 p.m.
Make a home for a fairy with mason jars and moss, then watch as it lights up like a lantern. Pre-registration required.
LEGO Club
Wednesday, June 8, 4 p.m.
Join Miss Ashe for stories, songs, and a take-home craft. The theme is Tents!
Library Game Night
Thursday, June 9, 4:30 p.m.
Every Thursday in June choose from an array of board games to play with - open to all ages.
Dungeons & Dragons
Thursday, June 9, 6 p.m.
Every Thursday in June – ages 16+.
Family Storytime
Friday, June 10, 10:30 a.m.
Join Miss Ashe for stories, songs, and a take-home craft. The theme is Forest Animals!
Absolute Science
Friday, June 10, 2 p.m.
Bigger Bang Bubbles: A highly skilled bubbleologist will dazzle with spectacular bubble tricks!
Full STEAM Ahead
Saturday, June 11, 10:30 a.m.
Learn about the stars by making Marshmallow Constellations.
Hands-On Art History
Monday, June 13, 3 p.m.
Make Rock Art inspired by Wassily Kandinsky.
Doki Doki Anime Club
Tuesday, June 14, 5 p.m.
Try your knowledge at our Anime Trivia Night. We will be giving away pocky and Japanese snacks away as prizes!
Live music!
Wednesday, June 15, 6 p.m.
Front Porch Pickers play outside on the Library Plaza. (Will be held inside in case of rain.)
Library Game Night
Thursday, June 16, 4:30 p.m.
Every Thursday in June choose from an array of board games to play with - open to all ages.
Dungeons & Dragons
Thursday, June 16, 6 p.m.
Every Thursday in June – ages 16+.
Family Storytime
Friday, June 17, 10:30 p.m.
Join Miss Ashe for stories, songs, and a take-home craft. The theme is Bigfoot!
Fossil Dig Fun
Monday, June 20, 3 p.m.
Have fun looking for rocks and fossils in your dig kit. Pre-registration required.
Lazy Crafternoons
Tuesday, June 21, 5 p.m.
Backyard Art – Make a portrait out of things found in nature - Pre-registration required.
Read-Along Stories with Mr. Haack
Tuesday, June 21, 6:30 p.m.
Open Mic Night
Wednesday, June 22, 6 p.m.
Scary Stories – Join us to hear some spooky stories around the campfire (fireplace), bring your own to share!
Library Game Night
Thursday, June 23. 4:30 p.m.
Every Thursday in June choose from an array of board games to play with - open to all ages.
Dungeons & Dragons
Thursday, June 23, 6 p.m.
Every Thursday in June – ages 16+.
Family Storytime
Friday, June 24, 10:30 a.m.
Join Miss Ashe for stories, songs, and a take-home craft. The theme is Insects!
Meet the Reptiles
Saturday, June 25, 10:30 a.m.
The Cold-blooded Redhead, Lindsay Butikofer, will bring her snakes, lizards, bugs and a tortoise!
Mini Macramé Hangers
Monday, June 27, 6 p.m.
Make a decorative hanger with a knotted cord and a glass jar. Pre-registration required.
Storytime with the Author
Tuesday, June 28, 6 p.m.
Local children’s book author, Laurie Freudenberg, will be reading her new children’s book and others then we’ll do a mini terrarium craft.
Camping Crafts
Wednesday, June 29, 4 p.m., Livestream on Facebook
Miss Ashe shows you 3 easy ways to make Friendship Bracelets. Stop by the front desk to get a Grab N’ Go Kit with all the materials while supplies last.
Library Game Night
Thursday, June 30, 4:30 p.m.
Every Thursday in June choose from an array of board games to play with - open to all ages.
Dungeons & Dragons
Thursday, June 30, 6 p.m.
Every Thursday in June – ages 16+