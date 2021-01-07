When it snows, here's what to do

Following the first big winter snowfall of the season, the city of Bettendorf wants to remind residents what to do when it snows.

When it begins to snow, remove all vehicles from the street. If snow is predicted during evening hours, cars should be moved off the street, and city code prohibits parking in turnaround areas of cul-de-sacs until snow is cleared.

The city standard for snow and ice control on public streets is bare pavement within 24 hours following the cessation of snowfall from an average 4 to 6 inch event.

The city snow plow priorities are as follows in this order: arterial streets, collector streets, local roads and cul-de-sacs, then alleys and recreational trails.

Property owners are responsible for removing snow/ice from public sidewalks that are less than six feet wide. If the sidewalk, bike path, or separated recreational trail is greater than six feet wide, the Parks and Recreation Department will clear them.

If snow/ice remain on sidewalks for more than 48 hours, the city may remove the snow/ ice and assess the actual cost against the property. Questions or concerns are directed to the Bettendorf Code Enforcement Department at 563-344-4064.