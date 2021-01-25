Where can I get the COVID-19 vaccination in Scott County?

Scott County
COVID-19 vaccinations remain in short supply in Scott County. Vaccinations are only available for Phase 1A - frontline healthcare workers and long-term care residents only.
Phase 1B vaccinations are slated to begin February 1. However, the number of newly eligible Iowans --- more than 660,000, the state estimates --- will outnumber the number of vaccine doses available, according to state officials, who asked for patience from the public. The state of Iowa currently receives 19,500 doses of vaccine per week. At the rate Iowa now receives vaccine, it will take months to reach everyone in Phase 1-B unless the availability of vaccine increases.
The 1B phase of the state’s vaccine distribution plan is broken into five tiers.
Tier 1: Iowans 65 years or older, plus workers in law enforcement, emergency response, K-through-12 education, and child care.
Tier 2: Workers in food processing, manufacturing, agriculture, and other essential jobs where social distancing at work is difficult. The second tier also includes any Iowans living with disabilities in home settings.
Tier 3: Workers in congregate settings not covered by the previous tier, and state lawmakers and state government staff at the Iowa State Capitol.
Tier 4: Health and safety inspectors
Tier 5: Staff and inmates at correctional facilities.
Phase 1C will include people 18-64 with medical conditions that make them high risk, and other essential workers as yet undefined by the state. A start date for these vaccinations has not been set.
Phase 2 is everyone else, and a date to begin vaccinations has not yet been set.
How will you know it's your turn?
Iowans who will soon become eligible to receive the vaccine will be notified by their employer, local pharmacy, or local public health department, the state says.