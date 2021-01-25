Where can I get the COVID-19 vaccination in Scott County?

Scott County

COVID-19 vaccinations remain in short supply in Scott County. Vaccinations are only available for Phase 1A - frontline healthcare workers and long-term care residents only.

Phase 1B vaccinations are slated to begin February 1. However, the number of newly eligible Iowans --- more than 660,000, the state estimates --- will outnumber the number of vaccine doses available, according to state officials, who asked for patience from the public. The state of Iowa currently receives 19,500 doses of vaccine per week. At the rate Iowa now receives vaccine, it will take months to reach everyone in Phase 1-B unless the availability of vaccine increases.

The 1B phase of the state’s vaccine distribution plan is broken into five tiers.

Tier 1: Iowans 65 years or older, plus workers in law enforcement, emergency response, K-through-12 education, and child care.

Tier 2: Workers in food processing, manufacturing, agriculture, and other essential jobs where social distancing at work is difficult. The second tier also includes any Iowans living with disabilities in home settings.

Tier 3: Workers in congregate settings not covered by the previous tier, and state lawmakers and state government staff at the Iowa State Capitol.