The inaugural Strongest Kid We Know run and walk at Pleasant Valley High School in Bettendorf on Aug. 16 celebrated the life of Will J. Kohn. Proceeds benefited the Kohn Family Benefit fund.

Will died Jan. 27 at the age of 7 of large B-cell lymphoma, just months after receiving a long-needed heart transplant. Diagnosed before birth with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, Will faced many physical challenges and surgeries over his short life.

He was the son of Chris and Meghan Kohn. Chris, is a Pleasant Valley High School teacher and coach.

“The hope with the money raised is to totally endow one scholarship for a PV senior going into medicine," said Chris Kohn. "If there is enough, we will work on a second scholarship for a senior going into the education field."

--Steve Tappa, Lee News Network

