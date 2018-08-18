Gavin Josie, 9, runs across the finish line with his sister, Olivia, 4, after already finishing the race minutes before during the Strongest Kid We Know run and walk at Pleasant Valley High School in Bettendorf on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. The race was held as a celebration of the life of Will J. Kohn with all proceeds going to the Kohn Family Benefit fund.
One-mile race participant Kate Benge, left, bows her head in prayer along with Tate, center, and Boone Runkle before the start of the Strongest Kid We Know run and walk at Pleasant Valley High School in Bettendorf on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. The race was held as a celebration of the life of Will J. Kohn with all proceeds going to the Kohn Family Benefit fund.
Chris Kohn thanks participants along with his wife, Meghan, for their support before starting the Strongest Kid We Know run and walk at Pleasant Valley High School in Bettendorf on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. The race was held as a celebration of the life of Will J. Kohn with all proceeds going to the Kohn Family Benefit fund.
5k race participant Market Maynard high fives Pleasant Valley cheerleaders at the start of the Strongest Kid We Know run and walk at Pleasant Valley High School in Bettendorf on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. The race was held as a celebration of the life of Will J. Kohn with all proceeds going to the Kohn Family Benefit fund.
5k race participant Zach Marotta high fives a Pleasant Valley cheerleader while taking off from the start of the Strongest Kid We Know run and walk at Pleasant Valley High School in Bettendorf on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018.
Instructional coach Cassidy Peterson pushes his kids, Parker, 4, and Piper, 1, toward the finish line of the Strongest Kid We Know run and walk at Pleasant Valley High School in Bettendorf on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018.
Gavin Josie, 9, runs across the finish line with his sister, Olivia, 4, after already finishing the race minutes before during the Strongest Kid We Know run and walk at Pleasant Valley High School in Bettendorf on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. The race was held as a celebration of the life of Will J. Kohn with all proceeds going to the Kohn Family Benefit fund.
One-mile race participant Kate Benge, left, bows her head in prayer along with Tate, center, and Boone Runkle before the start of the Strongest Kid We Know run and walk at Pleasant Valley High School in Bettendorf on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. The race was held as a celebration of the life of Will J. Kohn with all proceeds going to the Kohn Family Benefit fund.
Chris Kohn thanks participants along with his wife, Meghan, for their support before starting the Strongest Kid We Know run and walk at Pleasant Valley High School in Bettendorf on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. The race was held as a celebration of the life of Will J. Kohn with all proceeds going to the Kohn Family Benefit fund.
5k race participant Market Maynard high fives Pleasant Valley cheerleaders at the start of the Strongest Kid We Know run and walk at Pleasant Valley High School in Bettendorf on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. The race was held as a celebration of the life of Will J. Kohn with all proceeds going to the Kohn Family Benefit fund.
5k race participant Zach Marotta high fives a Pleasant Valley cheerleader while taking off from the start of the Strongest Kid We Know run and walk at Pleasant Valley High School in Bettendorf on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018.
Instructional coach Cassidy Peterson pushes his kids, Parker, 4, and Piper, 1, toward the finish line of the Strongest Kid We Know run and walk at Pleasant Valley High School in Bettendorf on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018.
The inaugural Strongest Kid We Know run and walk at Pleasant Valley High School in Bettendorf on Aug. 16 celebrated the life of Will J. Kohn. Proceeds benefited the Kohn Family Benefit fund.
Will died Jan. 27 at the age of 7 of large B-cell lymphoma, just months after receiving a long-needed heart transplant. Diagnosed before birth with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, Will faced many physical challenges and surgeries over his short life.
He was the son of Chris and Meghan Kohn. Chris, is a Pleasant Valley High School teacher and coach.
“The hope with the money raised is to totally endow one scholarship for a PV senior going into medicine," said Chris Kohn. "If there is enough, we will work on a second scholarship for a senior going into the education field."
Subscribe to Breaking News!
Get breaking news stories sent to you as they develop!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.