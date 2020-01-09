Who's in the news? David Ford

David Ford of Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency has been chosen as School Counseling Advocate of the Year by the The Iowa School Counselor Association.
You have free articles remaining.
While Ford’s work as the director of AEA PREP is notable, his advocacy for school counselors pre-dates the creation of PREP. He is a former school counselor and school counselor leader, which has aided in his work with the AEA.
He is constantly advocating for understanding the school counselor’s role and he is also careful to demonstrate that college and career readiness is not the lone job of the school counselor.