Local resident to serve in Peace Corps
Charlotte Miller, Bettendorf, departed Monday, June 10 to serve 27 months for the Peace Corps in Benin.
Local students initiated into ISU Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society
Seventy-three Iowa State University students including Sarah Bartlett, Christina Meadows and Madeline Spainwere, all of Bettendorf, were initiated into the Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society during an awards ceremony on May 5 in Ames.
Students Inducted into Central NSLS Chapter
Jenna Bakeris, Bettendorf, was one of 50 Central College students inducted into the college's chapter of the National Society of Leadership and Success during a ceremony in April.
Mediacom Awards $1,000 Scholarship
Alton Barber, Pleasant Valley High School, received a $1,000 scholarship from Mediacom Communications as part of the company's World Class Scholarship Program. The award recognizes Davenport and Bettendorf residents for outstanding leadership and academic accomplishments.
Former Bettendorf resident receives scholarship
Catie Mullen, originally of Bettendorf, has been awarded the IVMA Foundation Supporting Leadership Scholarship in the amount of $2,000.
Catie received her undergraduate degree in Biology with a minor in Animal Science from Iowa State University and recently finished her third year at the College of Veterinary Medicine at ISU.
Rivermont senior to receive PEO STAR scholarship
Emma Grace English, a graduating senior from Rivermont Collegiate, has been selected to receive the $2,500 PEO STAR scholarship.
Graduations
Coe College
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Davenport: Evan Wadsager, Public Accounting and Business Administration, Cum Laude
Cornell College
Mount Vernon, Iowa
Bettendorf: Matthew Stone
St. Ambrose University
Davenport, Iowa
Bettendorf
Bachelor's Degree: Lauren Anderson, Elementary Education, Cum Laude; Bronya Conner, Business Administration in Accounting, Magna Cum Laude; Katelynne Dietz, Nursing; Michaela Kelly, Accounting-Finance, Magna Cum Laude; James Lapaczonek, Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude; Justice O'Conner, Criminal Justice; Alexander Pohlmann, Business Administration; Jodie Stone, Sports Management; Johnette Weber-Sadofsky, Business Administration, Cum Laude
Master's Degrees: Sarah Eshelman, Business Administration; Abigail Majeske, Speech Language-Pathology; Troy Robbins, Organizational Leadership; Emma Wolf, Social Work
Dean's List
Augustana University
Sioux Falls, S.D.
Bettendorf: Kelsey Ruff
Bradley University
Peoria, Ill.
Bettendorf: Madeline VanderVinne
Coastal Carolina University
Conway, S.C.
Bettendorf: Trever M. Rogan
DePauw University
Greencastle, Ind.
Princeton: Allison Miller
Marquette University
Milwaukee, Wis.
Bettendorf: Maaz Ahmed, Elizabeth Vonderhaar
Michigan Technological University
Houghton, Michigan
Bettendorf: Bridget E. Quesnell
Monmouth College
Monmouth, Ill.
Bettendorf: Katelynn Mickle, Michelle Zelnio
Northeastern University
Boston, Mass.
Bettendorf: Ramya Kumar
Northern Illinois Univeristy
DeKalb, Ill.
Bettendorf: Taylor Luebbe
Olivet Nazarene University
Bourbonnais, Ill.
Bettendorf: Noelle Klimek
Rockhurst University
Kansas City, Mo.
Bettendorf: Mary Rolf
Black Hawk College
Quad-Cities Campus in Moline
High Honors
Bettendorf: Elizabeth Achen, Ahmad-Donnie Al-Suleiman, Syed Ali, Catherine Farrell, Ryan Foster, Joshua Holeman, Carolyn McGuire, Rachel Ostberg, Issac Plamoottil
LeClaire: Rafaela Oliveira
Honors
Bettendorf: Gong Chen, Morgan Helgerson, Tabbatha Lancaster, Nicholas Looman, Katie Nelan, Rachel Sundar, Jennifer Valladares
