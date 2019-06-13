{{featured_button_text}}

Local resident to serve in Peace Corps

Charlotte Miller, Bettendorf, departed Monday, June 10 to serve 27 months for the Peace Corps in Benin.

Local students initiated into ISU Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society

Seventy-three Iowa State University students including Sarah Bartlett, Christina Meadows and Madeline Spainwere, all of Bettendorf, were initiated into the Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society during an awards ceremony on May 5 in Ames.

Students Inducted into Central NSLS Chapter

Jenna Bakeris, Bettendorf, was one of 50 Central College students inducted into the college's chapter of the National Society of Leadership and Success during a ceremony in April.

Mediacom Awards $1,000 Scholarship

Mediacom Communications' World Class Scholarship Program

Alton Barber

Alton Barber, Pleasant Valley High School, received a $1,000 scholarship from Mediacom Communications as part of the company's World Class Scholarship Program. The award recognizes Davenport and Bettendorf residents for outstanding leadership and academic accomplishments.

Former Bettendorf resident receives scholarship

IVMA Foundation Supporting Leadership Scholarship

Catie Mullen

Catie Mullen, originally of Bettendorf, has been awarded the IVMA Foundation Supporting Leadership Scholarship in the amount of $2,000.

Catie received her undergraduate degree in Biology with a minor in Animal Science from Iowa State University and recently finished her third year at the College of Veterinary Medicine at ISU.

Rivermont senior to receive PEO STAR scholarship

PEO STAR scholarship

Scholarship winner and Chapter KU sponsors

Pictured left to right: Karen Ullrich, Marie Lindmark, Emma Grace English, Carolyn Tapscott.

Emma Grace English, a graduating senior from Rivermont Collegiate, has been selected to receive the $2,500 PEO STAR scholarship.

Graduations

Coe College

 Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Davenport: Evan Wadsager, Public Accounting and Business Administration, Cum Laude

Cornell College

Mount Vernon, Iowa

Bettendorf:  Matthew Stone

St. Ambrose University

Davenport, Iowa

Bettendorf

Bachelor's Degree: Lauren Anderson, Elementary Education, Cum Laude; Bronya Conner, Business Administration in Accounting, Magna Cum Laude; Katelynne Dietz, Nursing; Michaela Kelly, Accounting-Finance, Magna Cum Laude; James Lapaczonek, Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude; Justice O'Conner, Criminal Justice; Alexander Pohlmann, Business Administration; Jodie Stone, Sports Management; Johnette Weber-Sadofsky, Business Administration, Cum Laude

Master's Degrees: Sarah Eshelman, Business Administration; Abigail Majeske, Speech Language-Pathology; Troy Robbins, Organizational Leadership; Emma Wolf, Social Work

Dean's List

Augustana University

Sioux Falls, S.D.

Bettendorf: Kelsey Ruff

Bradley University

 Peoria, Ill.

Bettendorf: Madeline VanderVinne

Coastal Carolina University

 Conway, S.C.

Bettendorf: Trever M. Rogan

DePauw University

Greencastle, Ind.

 Princeton: Allison Miller

Marquette University

 Milwaukee, Wis.

Bettendorf: Maaz Ahmed, Elizabeth Vonderhaar

Michigan Technological University

Houghton, Michigan

Bettendorf: Bridget E. Quesnell

 Monmouth College

 Monmouth, Ill.

Bettendorf: Katelynn Mickle, Michelle Zelnio

Northeastern University

 Boston, Mass.

Bettendorf: Ramya Kumar

Northern Illinois Univeristy

DeKalb, Ill.

Bettendorf: Taylor Luebbe

 Olivet Nazarene University

 Bourbonnais, Ill.

Bettendorf: Noelle Klimek 

Rockhurst University

Kansas City, Mo.

Bettendorf: Mary Rolf 

 

Black Hawk College

Quad-Cities Campus in Moline

High Honors

Bettendorf: Elizabeth Achen, Ahmad-Donnie Al-Suleiman, Syed Ali, Catherine Farrell, Ryan Foster, Joshua Holeman, Carolyn McGuire, Rachel Ostberg, Issac Plamoottil

LeClaire: Rafaela Oliveira

Honors

Bettendorf: Gong Chen, Morgan Helgerson, Tabbatha Lancaster, Nicholas Looman, Katie Nelan, Rachel Sundar, Jennifer Valladares

