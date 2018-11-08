Bettendorf native cast in
Orpheus in the Underworld at ISU
Olivia Gasper, an Iowa State University student from Bettendorf, was recently cast in "Orpheus in the Underworld," presented by ISU Theatre and Opera Studio. The show was performed Nov. 1-4 in Fisher Theater in Ames, Iowa. Gasper performed the role of Minerva.
