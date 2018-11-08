Try 1 month for 99¢

Bettendorf native cast in

Orpheus in the Underworld at ISU

Olivia Gasper, an Iowa State University student from Bettendorf, was recently cast  in "Orpheus in the Underworld," presented by ISU Theatre and Opera Studio. The show was performed Nov. 1-4 in Fisher Theater in Ames, Iowa. Gasper performed the role of Minerva.

