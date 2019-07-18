Bettendorf teacher earns
national certification
Bettendorf High School teacher Dan Van Winkle recently completed the National Board Certification for a Certified Counselor.
National Certified Counselor, or NCC, is the premier counseling board certification. To earn board certification a counselor voluntarily meets high national standards for the practice of counseling by demonstrating a mastery of counseling knowledge and skills, completing a graduate degree from a regionally accredited or Council for Accreditation of Counseling and Related Educational Programs (CACREP) counseling program, passing a rigorous national examination, the documentation of work experience and supervision requirements and subscribing to the highest ethical and practice standards.
