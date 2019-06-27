Carl Schillig scholarship
winners announced
Ashlee Kwak, Pleasant Valley High School, and Ty Callahan, Bettendorf High School, have been awarded Carl D. Schillig Memorial Fund scholarships. The scholarship grants a $4,000 educational award to one Bettendorf and one Pleasant Valley High School student.
Kwak plans to attend University of Iowa, Iowa City; and Callahan will attend Creighton University, Omaha, Neb.
The Carl D. Schillig Memorial Scholarship was first awarded in 1998 to Pleasant Valley graduates and extended to graduates of Bettendorf in 2002. It was established in memory of 15-year-old Carl Schillig, who was killed in a car-pedestrian accident in 1994. Carl was active in a variety of community, school and church activities.
Local students place
in History Day finals
Bettendorf Middle School eighth graders Victoria Neece, Andrea Koehler and Tatum Buckley were among approximately 3,000 students who advanced to the national finals of the National History Day Contest.
Documentaries, exhibits, papers, performances and website projects were presented addressing topics related to the 2019 theme, "Triumph and Tragedy in History."
Koehler and Buckley placed 3rd among 100 national entries in the junior division for their group website entry titled "Loving v. Virginia: Love Triumphs over Virginia's Tragic Anti-Miscegenation Laws." The website can be viewed by visiting 27065194.nhd.weebly.com.
Neece presented her individual documentary "Ryan White: Destroying the Stigma of Aids," but did not make the finals.
The three will be freshman at Bettendorf High School.
BHS students earn
Iowa Seal of Bilteracy
Seventeen Bettendorf High School seniors recently were awarded the Iowa Seal of Biliteracy.
The award given by a district to recognize students who have attained proficiency in two or more languages — one of which is English — by high school graduation.
Students awarded the seal for 2019 include: Erin Anderson, Aiyana Bolar, Faith Bonilla, Sonia Cedillo, Maggie Dixon, Bryan Hurd, Elise Kalin, Melanie Klein, Lydiah Kennedy, Lauren Kress, Neveah Miles, Jack Nelson, Mitchell Sams, Luis Sanchez-Linares, Dylan Welsh, Isabella Valdivia and Madison Wischmann.
BHS grad studies abroad
Alex Packard, Davenport, was among 26 Baldwin Wallace University students who spent the spring 2019 semester learning off campus.
Packard, a graduate of Bettendorf High School majoring in acting, traveled to London, England, for an individualized immersion experience at Kingston University.
Hahn joins honor society
Emilie Hahn, Bettendorf, was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Western Illinois University.
Graduations
Bellevue University
Bellevue, Neb.
Bettendorf: Trenton Muilenburg
University of Northern Iowa
Cedar Falls, Iowa
Bettendorf:
Master of Arts in Education: Morgan Dobroski
Bachelor of Arts: Meredith Gorman, Mackenzie Helgerson, Richard Jones, Connor Moroney, Shannon Parisot, Bethany Piotter, Marissa Quinn, Maxwell Robnett, Andrew Sass, Grace Touvelle, Olivia Willoughby
LeClaire:
Bachelor of Arts: Nicole Baxter
Riverdale:
Bachelor of Arts: Carlotta Dooley
Wartburg College
Waverly, Iowa
Bettendorf: Hannah Blaske, Magna Cum Laude; Megan Cowherd
President's List
Clemson University
Clemson, S.C.
Bettendorf: Austin James Halupnik
University of Iowa
Iowa City, Iowa
Bettendorf: Subrat Acharya, Katherine Baer, Kiana Castro, Benjamin Gorman, Hannah Gorsline, Maxwell Herrmann, Zain Khan, Bryce Kosinski, Jack Lynn, Hannah McDonald, Cassandra McGee, Mikaela Mikkelsen, Matthew Nelson, Nabeeha Pasha, Ann Peters, Natalie Peters, Karlee Scheib, Konnor Sommer, Ann Clare Thachil, Tanner Thompson, Cameron Trentz, Olivia von Gries, Grace Wilson, Tessa Wright
LeClaire: Elizabeth Zupancic
Pleasant Valley: Cody Anderson
Honor Roll
Northwest Missouri State University
Maryville, Mo.
Bettendorf: Ryan Spelhaug
Dean's List
Clarke University
Dubuque, Iowa
Bettendorf: Alexanderia Leedle, Robin Murphy
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Lincoln, Neb.
Bettendorf: Abigail Kurth
University of Northern Iowa
Cedar Falls, Iowa
Bettendorf: Ashley Bodkin, Hunter Boldt, Jordan Bradley, Grace Erpelding, Max Erpelding, Reghan German, Emily Hamilton, Donovan Klutho, Rebecca Kuhel, Kelby LaBarge, Olivia Leach, Julia Martin, Colleen Matos, Courtney McClaine, Emily Medina, Abigail Moore, Grace Moore, Adrienne Necker, Preston Olson, Shannon Parisot, Emily Paul, Maxwell Robnett, Grace Sack, Josephine Sack, Emma Schwarm, Haley Scogland, Abbigail Stolte, Brianna Swarm, Grace Touvelle, Annalise Wall
LeClaire: Nicole Baxter, Brenna Bleeker, Kara Lindhoff
Wartburg College
Waverly, Iowa
Bettendorf: Madison Carroll, Nickolas Schwake
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.