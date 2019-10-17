Area volunteers receive state awards
Two local volunteers from Davenport's Hilltop Campus Village Board were among the Governor's Volunteer Award recipients at a ceremony last month.
Robert Lee, Bettendorf, Hilltop Campus Village board president, and Kelly Young, LeClaire, the board's vice president and organization chair were honored with individual awards. They were nominated by Michael Wagler, Main Street Iowa State Coordinator.
The awards were presented by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg during a special recognition ceremony Sept. 26 at the Hotel at Kirkwood on Sept. 26.
Borland inducted into
Phi Eta Sigma honor society
Trinity Borland, Bettendorf, was one of 53 Wartburg College students recently inducted into the Phi Eta Sigma honor society.
DEAN'S LIST
Upper Iowa University
Fayette, Iowa
Bettendorf: Ryan Cruise, Leah Hahn, Clara Hayward, Jeremiah Stevenson, Jessica Wolf
You have free articles remaining.
LeClaire: Gabrielle Cruz
Minnesota State University-Mankato
Mankato, Minn.
Bettendorf: Emily Goodman
Washington University
St. Louis, Mo.
Bettendorf: Sophia Xiao
HONOR ROLL
DePauw University
Greencastle, Indiana
Princeton: Allison Miller, Rachele Miller
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.