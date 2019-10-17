{{featured_button_text}}

Area volunteers receive state awards

Two local volunteers from Davenport's Hilltop Campus Village Board were among the Governor's Volunteer Award recipients at a ceremony last month.

Robert Lee, Bettendorf, Hilltop Campus Village board president, and Kelly Young, LeClaire, the board's vice president and organization chair were honored with individual awards. They were nominated by Michael Wagler, Main Street Iowa State Coordinator.

The awards were presented by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg during a special recognition ceremony Sept. 26 at the Hotel at Kirkwood on Sept. 26.

Borland inducted into

Phi Eta Sigma honor society

Trinity Borland, Bettendorf, was one of 53 Wartburg College students recently inducted into the Phi Eta Sigma honor society.

 

DEAN'S LIST 

Upper Iowa University

Fayette, Iowa

Bettendorf: Ryan Cruise, Leah Hahn, Clara Hayward, Jeremiah Stevenson, Jessica Wolf

LeClaire: Gabrielle Cruz

Minnesota State University-Mankato

Mankato, Minn.

Bettendorf: Emily Goodman

Washington University

St. Louis, Mo.

Bettendorf: Sophia Xiao

HONOR ROLL

DePauw University

Greencastle, Indiana

Princeton: Allison Miller, Rachele Miller

 

