Iowa State University announces academic rankings

The following area students are ranked among the top 2 percent of students in their college at Iowa State University.

Bettendorf: Olivia Adams-Moulton, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Katherine Braught, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Laura Brown, College of Engineering; Ashton Ehrecke, College of Human Sciences; Andrew Hillman, College of Engineering; Andrew Whiteman, College of Engineering.

LeClaire: Reegan Brockhage, College of Human Sciences; Sydney Cournoyer, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Bradley Melvin, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences; Max Royer, College of Engineering.

Dean's List

Minnesota State University-Mankato

Mankato, Minn.

Bettendorf: Emily Goodman, Brynn Hancock, Carly Hancock

University of Dubuque

Dubuque, Iowa

Bettendorf: Zach Elias, Erin Hoffman, Hannah Teague

Princeton: Kayla Schlichting

University of Minnesota-Twin Cities

Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minn.

Bettendorf: Amanda M. Romano

Washington University in St. Louis

St.Louis, Mo.

Bettendorf: Rekha Karuparthy, Sophia Xiao

Honor Roll

University of Kansas

Lawrence, Kan.

Bettendorf: Ben Fuller

