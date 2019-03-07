Iowa State University announces academic rankings
The following area students are ranked among the top 2 percent of students in their college at Iowa State University.
Bettendorf: Olivia Adams-Moulton, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Katherine Braught, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Laura Brown, College of Engineering; Ashton Ehrecke, College of Human Sciences; Andrew Hillman, College of Engineering; Andrew Whiteman, College of Engineering.
LeClaire: Reegan Brockhage, College of Human Sciences; Sydney Cournoyer, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Bradley Melvin, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences; Max Royer, College of Engineering.
Dean's List
Minnesota State University-Mankato
Mankato, Minn.
Bettendorf: Emily Goodman, Brynn Hancock, Carly Hancock
University of Dubuque
Dubuque, Iowa
Bettendorf: Zach Elias, Erin Hoffman, Hannah Teague
Princeton: Kayla Schlichting
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minn.
Bettendorf: Amanda M. Romano
Washington University in St. Louis
St.Louis, Mo.
Bettendorf: Rekha Karuparthy, Sophia Xiao
Honor Roll
University of Kansas
Lawrence, Kan.
Bettendorf: Ben Fuller
