Riverside girl takes on Kid Captain duties
On Saturday, Sept. 15, Quinn Stumpf, 6, of Riverside, took the field as the Kid Captain with the Iowa Hawkeyes football team as they prepared to play the University of Northern Iowa Panthers.
Every year the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital chooses 13 current or former pediatric patients to honor and celebrate their stories. This year the 13 were selected from 292 nominations from six states.
She received premium seats and an introduction to the crowd before participating in the coin toss and other pregame festivities. All Kid Captains also receive a commemorative jersey, special recognition from UI Stead Family Children's Hospital and the Iowa Hawkeyes and an invitation to a special behind-the-scenes tour of Kinnick Stadium that was held in August.
Stumpf failed a newborn hearing test shortly after being born in June 2012, giving her parents, April and Chad Stumpf, their first insight to their daughter's health concerns. She was referred to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital, where she was diagnosed with severe hearing loss in both ears. In her first year she exhibited infantile spasms, a type of seizure, and at 1 year old Quinn began experiencing dystonia, a movement disorder in which muscles contract involuntarily.
In 2015, genetic testing showed Quinn has a disorder so rare it hasn’t yet been named. There are approximately 30 cases like Quinn's worldwide, and her case was included in the first published journal article about the disorder. By the time she was 3 years old, Quinn was on so many medications her organs began to fail. Her neurology team consulted with a world renowned neurosurgeon practicing in Kenya and implanted a pump to more effectively deliver medicine. Along with complicated procedures, she also participates in a clinical trial to address her seizures.
Today, she undergoes weekly physical and occupational therapy, uses a cochlear implant and hearing aids to help her hear and takes several medications. For more information and a video with her full story, visit uichildrens.org/2018-quinn.
Celebrating its 10th year, the Kid Captain program is a partnership between UI Stead Family Children's Hospital and the Iowa Hawkeyes to honor pediatric patients and celebrate their inspirational stories. For more information, visit uichildrens.org/kidcaptain.
Five local students named as semifinalists
in the 2019 National Merit Scholarship Program
The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the names of approximately 16,000 semifinalists in the 64th annual National Merit Scholarship Program including students from Bettendorf High School and Pleasant Valley High School. These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million that will be offered next spring. Local students include:
Logan J. Quick, Bettendorf High School, and Regan E. Breen, Kaitlyn G. Ryan, Justin R. Sehlin and Sarah A. Warner, all of Pleasant Valley High School
BHS students honored for German language skills
Last May officials from the Goethe Institut (an extension of the Foreign Service branch of the German government) came to Bettendorf High School and tested German II and German IV students for the A1 and A2 Goethe Examinations. Twenty-one students who took the A1 passed and three students who took the A2 passed. These students were issued certificates that are lifelong and prove the student's language ability. With these certificates, students can advance careers with German companies looking for employees with German competency skills. The certificates also pave the way for students who would like to study at a German university where tuition is free.
Bettendorf student receives architecture scholarship
Kylee Cangas, Bettendorf, received the Jeffrey Pilling Architecture Scholarship when the ISU Department of Architecture awarded $120,000 in awards and scholarships to students on Friday, Sept. 7 at a Architecture Premiere event.
BHS graduate named an Ervin Scholar
Nijel McIntosh, Bettendorf, recently was named an Ervin Scholar at Washington University in St. Louis. McIntosh, one of 38 Ervin Scholars selected this year, is a first-year student at Washington University and a 2018 graduate of Bettendorf High School. The Ervin Scholars Program awards scholarships to incoming first-year students who demonstrate exceptional intellectual and leadership achievements, and who have shown a commitment to community service and bringing diverse people together. The award is for full and partial-tuition scholarships and is renewable for all four years of undergraduate study.
GRADUATION
Upper Iowa University
Fayette, Iowa
Ashley Meeker, Bettendorf, graduated with a degree in General Management Emphasis.
