National History Day Workshop
Bettendorf Middle School teachers attend National History Day Workshop

A group of Bettendorf Middle School teachers attended a National History Day workshop hosted by the Iowa State Historical Society on Saturday, Aug. 25. The workshop was held in the Old Capitol building on the University of Iowa Campus. Participants also got a chance to tour the University's Special Collections at the main campus library. Teachers that attended include Bettendorf High School teacher-librarian, Mary Heeringa, and Thomas Jefferson teacher-librarian, Erin Waldron-Smith.

Local Student elected to Graceland University House Council

Patrick Gelande, LeClaire, has been elected to the 2018-19 Graceland University, Lamoni, Iowa, House Council as Chaplain for Agape.

Joseph Field awarded at The Citadel

Joseph Field, Bettendorf, was awarded gold stars by The Citadel, Charleston, S.C., for achieving a 3.7 grade point average or higher during the 2018 spring semester. Cadets and students who achieve gold star recognition also are placed on The Citadel's dean's list.

GRADUATIONS

Northern Illinois University

Dekalb, Ill.

Brian Gartner, Bettendorf, graduated with a Master of Music in Music Education.

