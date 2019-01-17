Try 1 month for 99¢

Dean's List

 Carl Sandburg College

Galesburg, Ill.

Bettendorf: Ashton Turner.

Carthage College

Kenosha, Wis.

Bettendorf: Synclaire Lunardi.

Lincoln University of Missouri

Jefferson City, Mo.

Bettendorf: Collin Ankton.

Rockhurst University

Kansas City, Mo.

Bettendorf: Mary Rolf.

South Dakota State

Brookings, S.D.

Bettendorf: Erin Elizabeth Mullen.

University of Wisconsin-Whitewater 

Whitewater, Wis.

Bettendorf: Murphy McCutcheon.

Wartburg College

Waverly, Iowa

Bettendorf: Trinity Borland, Samuel Reyes.

High Honor's List

Black Hawk College, Quad-Cities Campus

Moline

Bettendorf: Ahmad-Donnie Al-Suleiman, Wade Baffa, Catherine Farrell, Ryan Foster, Joshua Holeman, Tabbatha Lancaster, Carolyn Mcguire, Rachel Ostberg, Issac Plamoottil, Angela Rauwolf, Madeline Smull.

LeClaire: Rafaela Oliveira.

Honor's List

Black Hawk College, Quad-Cities Campus

Moline

Bettendorf: Jennalin Calvert, Sarah Ellis, Morgan Helgerson, Kyle Stoddard, Bryce White.

University of Saint Mary

Leavenworth, Kan.

Bettendorf: Anna Peer.

Graduations

Iowa State University

Ames,Iowa

Bettendorf:

Rachael Barnes, Bachelor of Science in Biological Systems Engineering and Bachelor of Science in Global Resource Systems.

Emily Beilke, Master of Arts in Teaching and Science Education.

Jack Doyle, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

Madison Fowler, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Integrated Studio Arts.

Ellen Justis, Bachelor of Arts in Music and Bachelor of Science in Geology.

Brennan Karber, Bachelor of Science in Construction Engineering.

Sean Mullen, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, Cum Laude.

Noel Reilly, Bachelor of Science in Event Management and Hospitality Management, Cum Laude.

Jacob Smidt, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, Magna Cum Laude.

Taylor Trumbo, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering.

Riverdale:

Anthony Geisler, Bachelor of Science in History, Cum Laude.

