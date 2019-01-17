Dean's List
Carl Sandburg College
Galesburg, Ill.
Bettendorf: Ashton Turner.
Carthage College
Kenosha, Wis.
Bettendorf: Synclaire Lunardi.
Lincoln University of Missouri
Jefferson City, Mo.
Bettendorf: Collin Ankton.
Rockhurst University
Kansas City, Mo.
Bettendorf: Mary Rolf.
South Dakota State
Brookings, S.D.
Bettendorf: Erin Elizabeth Mullen.
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
Whitewater, Wis.
Bettendorf: Murphy McCutcheon.
Wartburg College
Waverly, Iowa
Bettendorf: Trinity Borland, Samuel Reyes.
High Honor's List
Black Hawk College, Quad-Cities Campus
Moline
Bettendorf: Ahmad-Donnie Al-Suleiman, Wade Baffa, Catherine Farrell, Ryan Foster, Joshua Holeman, Tabbatha Lancaster, Carolyn Mcguire, Rachel Ostberg, Issac Plamoottil, Angela Rauwolf, Madeline Smull.
LeClaire: Rafaela Oliveira.
Honor's List
Black Hawk College, Quad-Cities Campus
Moline
Bettendorf: Jennalin Calvert, Sarah Ellis, Morgan Helgerson, Kyle Stoddard, Bryce White.
University of Saint Mary
Leavenworth, Kan.
Bettendorf: Anna Peer.
Graduations
Iowa State University
Ames,Iowa
Bettendorf:
Rachael Barnes, Bachelor of Science in Biological Systems Engineering and Bachelor of Science in Global Resource Systems.
Emily Beilke, Master of Arts in Teaching and Science Education.
Jack Doyle, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
Madison Fowler, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Integrated Studio Arts.
Ellen Justis, Bachelor of Arts in Music and Bachelor of Science in Geology.
Brennan Karber, Bachelor of Science in Construction Engineering.
Sean Mullen, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, Cum Laude.
Noel Reilly, Bachelor of Science in Event Management and Hospitality Management, Cum Laude.
Jacob Smidt, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, Magna Cum Laude.
Taylor Trumbo, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering.
Riverdale:
Anthony Geisler, Bachelor of Science in History, Cum Laude.
