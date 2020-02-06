Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

Blank Summer Institute
selects local students
Several Pleasant Valley Junior High students have been nominated for the 2020 Blank Summer Institute for the Arts and Sciences held at the University of Iowa.
The institute is a one-week residential summer program for 120 Iowa students currently in seventh and eighth grade. It provides students with an intensive and advanced educational experience designed to enhance intellectual and social growth.
These PVJH students were nominated: Tyler Nels, Advanced Science; Alene Keppy, Leadership; Bea Goodman, Creative Writing; Zach Gue, Performing Arts; Grace Genson, Social Sciences; Ethan Cline, Invention and Innovation; Claire Onions, Visual Arts; Jack Cabay, Math Problem Solving.
Each student selected receives a Myron and Jacqueline Blank Summer Scholarship to cover a portion of the cost.
Local student joins
Phi Theta Kappa
Solomon Krow-Rodney, Bettendorf, was one of 38 students at Black Hawk College, Moline, welcomed into the Quad-Cities Campus' chapter of Phi Theta Kappa honor society during the fall of 2019.
Bettendorf student
honored in ISU exhibit
Iowa State University student Christian D'Cruz, Bettendorf, was recognized in the "Studies in Creativity," an annual juried art exhibition that was on display through Dec. 8 at the Iowa State Memorial Union Gallery.
This year's show was juried by multimedia artist Mary Jones, an Iowa Arts Council 2018 Fellow. Jones reviewed 78 artworks by 47 artists and accepted 36 pieces by 29 artists for the exhibition.
DEAN'S LIST
Carthage College
Kenosha, Wisconsin
Bettendorf: Synclaire Lunardi
Central College
Pella, Iowa
Bettendorf: Kyle Berst
LeClaire: Lucas Wendel
Knox College
Galesburg, Illinois
Bettendorf: Anthony Warford, Roger Wittmer
Marquette University
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Bettendorf: Maaz Ahmed, Emma Hauber, Mallory Lafever
Monmouth College
Monmouth, Illinois
Bettendorf: Katelynn Mickle
Northeastern University
Boston, Massachusetts
Bettendorf: Ramya Kumar
Upper Iowa University
Fayette, Iowa
Bettendorf: Colin Burwinkel, Ryan Cruise, Jacob Drumm, Elizabeth Hernandez, Jeremiah Stevenson
LeClaire: Travis Bulman
Western Illinois University
Macomb/Moline, Illinois
Bettendorf: Erin Anderson, Hailey Elizabeth Duwa, Tyler French, Emilie Hahn, Jasmine Elisabel Lara, Lincoln James Mcculley, Sarah Lynne Moskowitz, Jacob Turner, Brittany Vazquez
LeClaire: David Pelo, Jennifer Tigrett
PRESIDENT'S LIST
Clemson University
Clemson, South Carolina
Bettendorf: Austin James Halupnik
DEAN'S LIST
Augustana University
Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Bettendorf: Kelsey Ruff
Clarke University
Dubuque, Iowa
Bettendorf: Robin Murphy
Iowa State University
Ames, Iowa
Bettendorf: Olivia T. Adams-Moulton, Zoe Elizabeth Allert, Ryan L. Anderson, Thomas K. Anderson, Ian Michael Aplington, Nicholas James Arevalo, Lauren Jean Li Arner, Arash V. Asadi, Sarah Catherine Bartlett, Nathan A. Baughman, Ashley Ann Berkenbosch, Eric Jeffrey Bert, Jacqueline R. Blaum, Katherine M. Braught, Tyler William Brewster, Kendra Ann Bries, Laura J. Brown, Spencer Quinn Brown, Joshua Bump, Courtney Nicole Bush, Kathleen Anne Byrne, Kylee Michelle Cangas, Daniel Alan Carber, Alex Justin Carpenter, Katherine Kaylee Cornwell, Zachary Paul Corrigan, Michael Scott Cronk, Henry Scott Crowley, Thomas M. Crowley, Sophia M. Damani-Ladha, Courtney Jo Dankert, Emma Elizabeth Doyle, Ashton M. Ehrecke, Valerie Feld, Cole Thomas Finnegan, Lucy Marie Foley, Samuel Christopher Frantz, Eli Luis Gaeta, Emma M. Gellerstedt, Aditya Jyotiprasad Gohain, Andrew James Guinn, Abigail R. Hammer, Emily J. Hammer, Amine Yani Hocine, Olivia G. Holstein, Ethan Michael Hornbuckle, Olivia Grace Jackson, Erin Elizabeth Johnson, Michael Kalin, Lucas J. Keller, Kyle J. Kent, Evan Parker Kilstrom, Emily Nicole Kirik, Eleanor Anne Kurth, Kathryn Brooke Lent, Jacob Gage McCredie, Samantha Rose McGee, Grace Nicole Mercer, Gabriel Ulises Montalvo, Grant Michael Morthland, Olivia Marie Mowbray, Brooke Lee Mulholland, Samuel Blaze Naab, Grant Robert Nickles, Justin Ray Nock, John Allen Noftsker, Kelsie Anne Norris, Sarah E. Oswald, Kienan Murray Otto, Anna Lynn Patterson, Marie Peng, Alyssa Marie Perales, Sophia Rose Pike, Benjamin Luke Piotter, Emily Faith Preston, Samantha Riley, Abigail Rae Schafer, Joslyn Marie Schafer, Erin Marie Schaffer, Mandria Susan Schirm, Samuel David Schluensen, Sarah R. Schwartz, Brianne Marie Shea, Anna Charlotte Smidt, David Douglas Smidt, Luke C. Soko, Ashlee Kimberly Soultz, Caroline Ann Spelhaug, Ellen Carrie Spelhaug, Elyssa Catherine Springer, Brenner Nelson Stickney, Noah J. Streeter, Maureen Elizabeth Thomsen, Emily Mae Tyra, Hannah Leigh Uhrich, Colton Charles Urbaitis, Kayli Rae Whitcanack, Andrew Whiteman, Emma Grace Williams
LeClaire: Reegan Deanne Brockhage, Sydney Cournoyer, Tanner Jeffrey Erickson, Rian S. Lamarque, Bradley Robert Melvin, Stephanie Irene Moore, Kylie C. Murphy, Brennen Lee Reynolds, Max Daniel Royer, Lauren E. Sichterman
Princeton: Brooke Elizabeth Corson
Northern Illinois University
DeKalb, Ill.
Bettendorf: Lizzie Moore
Princeton: Karlaina Bunn
Northwestern College
Orange City, Iowa
Bettendorf: Hannah Allen, Reagan Putnam
University of Evansville
Evansville, Ind.
Bettendorf: James Guest
PRESIDENT'S LIST
Rochester Community and Technical College
Rochester, Minnesota
Bettendorf: Gannen Hank
University of Iowa
Iowa City, Iowa
Bettendorf: Subrat Acharya, Kiana Castro, Hannah Dobroski, Jacob Fuhrmeister, Benjamin Gorman, Hannah Gorsline, Maxwell Herrmann, Jack Lynn, Hannah McDonald, Emanuel Moura Mendes, Matthew Nelson, Emily Nutt, Karlee Scheib, Madeline Smull, Konnor Sommer, Rachel Tebbe, Tanner Thompson, Rebecca Walters, Grace Wilson
LeClaire: Dylan Hartford, Elizabeth Zupancic
Pleasant Valley: Cody Anderson
HONOR ROLL
Culver-Stockton College
Canton, Missouri
Bettendorf: Grace Herington
GRADUATIONS
Iowa State University
Ames, Iowa
Bettendorf: Vyshakh Abraham, Branden Arends, Nicholas Costello Jr., Henry Crowley, Erik Day, Carly Grimm, Jacob Rockey, Kevin Stewart
LeClaire: Chase Kipper
Morningside College
Sioux City, Iowa
Bettendorf: Paulla Edwards, Ashley Sullivan
University of Iowa
Iowa City, Iowa
Bettendorf: Anna Brown, Alexis Budd, Hannah Dobroski, Jacob Dyer, Jessica Elias, Brenna Hafner, Bailey Hanna, Morgan Harksen, Haley Hawbaker, Taylor Huber, Jeffrey Kardell, Haley Kelling, Kyle Krebs, Noah Krist, Kira Kuhn, Sidney Larson, Alejandra Lozano Flores, David Mathews, Cassandra McGee, Ashley McMahon, Kyle Mickle, Brady Neyrinck, Nabeeha Pasha, Ann Peters, Robyn Samuelson, Victoria Schweiger, Christian Steffen, Nicholas Steinke, Nathan Swardson, Ann Clare Thachil, Alexandria Wilson, Riley Wilson
LeClaire: Nicole LaMar, Sydney Snyder