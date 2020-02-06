Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley
SALUTES

Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

Blank Summer Institute

selects local students

Several Pleasant Valley Junior High students have been nominated for the 2020 Blank Summer Institute for the Arts and Sciences held at the University of Iowa.

The institute is a one-week residential summer program for 120 Iowa students currently in seventh and eighth grade. It provides students with an intensive and advanced educational experience designed to enhance intellectual and social growth.

These PVJH students were nominated: Tyler Nels, Advanced Science; Alene Keppy, Leadership; Bea Goodman, Creative Writing; Zach Gue, Performing Arts; Grace Genson, Social Sciences; Ethan Cline, Invention and Innovation; Claire Onions, Visual Arts; Jack Cabay, Math Problem Solving.

Each student selected receives a Myron and Jacqueline Blank Summer Scholarship to cover a portion of the cost.

Local student joins

Phi Theta Kappa 

Solomon Krow-Rodney, Bettendorf, was one of 38 students at Black Hawk College, Moline, welcomed into the Quad-Cities Campus' chapter of Phi Theta Kappa honor society during the fall of 2019.

Bettendorf student

honored in ISU exhibit

Iowa State University student Christian D'Cruz, Bettendorf, was recognized in the "Studies in Creativity," an annual juried art exhibition that was on display through Dec. 8 at the Iowa State Memorial Union Gallery.

This year's show was juried by multimedia artist Mary Jones, an Iowa Arts Council 2018 Fellow. Jones reviewed 78 artworks by 47 artists and accepted 36 pieces by 29 artists for the exhibition.

 DEAN'S LIST

Carthage College

Kenosha, Wisconsin

Bettendorf: Synclaire Lunardi

 

Central College

Pella, Iowa

Bettendorf: Kyle Berst

LeClaire: Lucas Wendel

Knox College

Galesburg, Illinois

Bettendorf: Anthony Warford, Roger Wittmer

Marquette University

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Bettendorf:  Maaz Ahmed, Emma Hauber, Mallory Lafever

Monmouth College

Monmouth, Illinois

Bettendorf: Katelynn Mickle

Northeastern University

Boston, Massachusetts 

Bettendorf: Ramya Kumar

Upper Iowa University 

Fayette, Iowa

Bettendorf:  Colin Burwinkel, Ryan Cruise,  Jacob Drumm, Elizabeth Hernandez, Jeremiah Stevenson

LeClaire: Travis Bulman

Western Illinois University

Macomb/Moline, Illinois

Bettendorf: Erin Anderson, Hailey Elizabeth Duwa, Tyler French, Emilie Hahn, Jasmine Elisabel Lara, Lincoln James Mcculley, Sarah Lynne Moskowitz, Jacob Turner, Brittany Vazquez

LeClaire: David Pelo, Jennifer Tigrett

PRESIDENT'S LIST

Clemson University

Clemson, South Carolina

Bettendorf: Austin James Halupnik

DEAN'S LIST

Augustana University

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Bettendorf: Kelsey Ruff

Clarke University

Dubuque, Iowa

Bettendorf: Robin Murphy

Iowa State University

Ames, Iowa 

Bettendorf: Olivia T. Adams-Moulton, Zoe Elizabeth Allert, Ryan L. Anderson, Thomas K. Anderson, Ian Michael Aplington, Nicholas James Arevalo, Lauren Jean Li Arner, Arash V. Asadi, Sarah Catherine Bartlett, Nathan A. Baughman, Ashley Ann Berkenbosch, Eric Jeffrey Bert, Jacqueline R. Blaum, Katherine M. Braught, Tyler William Brewster, Kendra Ann Bries, Laura J. Brown, Spencer Quinn Brown, Joshua Bump, Courtney Nicole Bush, Kathleen Anne Byrne, Kylee Michelle Cangas, Daniel Alan Carber, Alex Justin Carpenter, Katherine Kaylee Cornwell, Zachary Paul Corrigan, Michael Scott Cronk, Henry Scott Crowley, Thomas M. Crowley, Sophia M. Damani-Ladha, Courtney Jo Dankert, Emma Elizabeth Doyle, Ashton M. Ehrecke, Valerie Feld, Cole Thomas Finnegan, Lucy Marie Foley, Samuel Christopher Frantz, Eli Luis Gaeta, Emma M. Gellerstedt, Aditya Jyotiprasad Gohain, Andrew James Guinn, Abigail R. Hammer, Emily J. Hammer, Amine Yani Hocine, Olivia G. Holstein, Ethan Michael Hornbuckle, Olivia Grace Jackson, Erin Elizabeth Johnson, Michael Kalin, Lucas J. Keller, Kyle J. Kent, Evan Parker Kilstrom, Emily Nicole Kirik, Eleanor Anne Kurth, Kathryn Brooke Lent, Jacob Gage McCredie, Samantha Rose McGee, Grace Nicole Mercer, Gabriel Ulises Montalvo, Grant Michael Morthland, Olivia Marie Mowbray, Brooke Lee Mulholland, Samuel Blaze Naab, Grant Robert Nickles, Justin Ray Nock, John Allen Noftsker, Kelsie Anne Norris, Sarah E. Oswald, Kienan Murray Otto, Anna Lynn Patterson, Marie Peng, Alyssa Marie Perales, Sophia Rose Pike, Benjamin Luke Piotter, Emily Faith Preston, Samantha Riley, Abigail Rae Schafer, Joslyn Marie Schafer, Erin Marie Schaffer, Mandria Susan Schirm, Samuel David Schluensen, Sarah R. Schwartz, Brianne Marie Shea, Anna Charlotte Smidt, David Douglas Smidt, Luke C. Soko, Ashlee Kimberly Soultz, Caroline Ann Spelhaug, Ellen Carrie Spelhaug, Elyssa Catherine Springer, Brenner Nelson Stickney, Noah J. Streeter, Maureen Elizabeth Thomsen, Emily Mae Tyra, Hannah Leigh Uhrich, Colton Charles Urbaitis, Kayli Rae Whitcanack, Andrew Whiteman, Emma Grace Williams

LeClaire: Reegan Deanne Brockhage, Sydney Cournoyer, Tanner Jeffrey Erickson, Rian S. Lamarque, Bradley Robert Melvin, Stephanie Irene Moore, Kylie C. Murphy, Brennen Lee Reynolds, Max Daniel Royer, Lauren E. Sichterman

Princeton: Brooke Elizabeth Corson

Northern Illinois University

DeKalb, Ill.

Bettendorf: Lizzie Moore

Princeton: Karlaina Bunn

Northwestern College

Orange City, Iowa

Bettendorf: Hannah Allen, Reagan Putnam

University of Evansville

Evansville, Ind.

Bettendorf: James Guest

 

PRESIDENT'S LIST

Rochester Community and Technical College

Rochester, Minnesota

Bettendorf: Gannen Hank

University of Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa

Bettendorf: Subrat Acharya, Kiana Castro, Hannah Dobroski, Jacob Fuhrmeister, Benjamin Gorman, Hannah Gorsline, Maxwell Herrmann, Jack Lynn, Hannah McDonald, Emanuel Moura Mendes, Matthew Nelson, Emily Nutt, Karlee Scheib, Madeline Smull, Konnor Sommer, Rachel Tebbe, Tanner Thompson, Rebecca Walters, Grace Wilson

LeClaire: Dylan Hartford, Elizabeth Zupancic

Pleasant Valley: Cody Anderson 

HONOR ROLL

Culver-Stockton College

Canton, Missouri

Bettendorf: Grace Herington

 

GRADUATIONS

Iowa State University

Ames, Iowa

Bettendorf: Vyshakh Abraham, Branden Arends, Nicholas Costello Jr., Henry Crowley, Erik Day, Carly Grimm, Jacob Rockey, Kevin Stewart

LeClaire: Chase Kipper 

Morningside College

Sioux City, Iowa

Bettendorf: Paulla Edwards, Ashley Sullivan

 University of Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa

Bettendorf: Anna Brown, Alexis Budd, Hannah Dobroski, Jacob Dyer, Jessica Elias, Brenna Hafner, Bailey Hanna, Morgan Harksen, Haley Hawbaker, Taylor Huber, Jeffrey Kardell, Haley Kelling, Kyle Krebs, Noah Krist, Kira Kuhn, Sidney Larson, Alejandra Lozano Flores, David Mathews, Cassandra McGee, Ashley McMahon, Kyle Mickle, Brady Neyrinck, Nabeeha Pasha, Ann Peters, Robyn Samuelson, Victoria Schweiger, Christian Steffen, Nicholas Steinke, Nathan Swardson, Ann Clare Thachil, Alexandria Wilson, Riley Wilson

LeClaire: Nicole LaMar, Sydney Snyder

 

