Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

Blank Summer Institute

selects local students

Several Pleasant Valley Junior High students have been nominated for the 2020 Blank Summer Institute for the Arts and Sciences held at the University of Iowa.

The institute is a one-week residential summer program for 120 Iowa students currently in seventh and eighth grade. It provides students with an intensive and advanced educational experience designed to enhance intellectual and social growth.

These PVJH students were nominated: Tyler Nels, Advanced Science; Alene Keppy, Leadership; Bea Goodman, Creative Writing; Zach Gue, Performing Arts; Grace Genson, Social Sciences; Ethan Cline, Invention and Innovation; Claire Onions, Visual Arts; Jack Cabay, Math Problem Solving.

Each student selected receives a Myron and Jacqueline Blank Summer Scholarship to cover a portion of the cost.

