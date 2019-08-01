{{featured_button_text}}
Dan Van Winkle, Bettendorf teacher

Trinity Borland, Bettendorf, was one of 18 Wartburg track and field athletes to earn U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Academic honors during the 2018-19 NCAA Division III indoor and outdoor track and field seasons.

The Wartburg women's track and field program also earned All-Academic Team honors.

It marked the 14th straight year and 19th overall time the women have earned the honor. The women's team earned a cumulative 3.48 GPA and was among 297 men's and women's teams honored.

Bettendorf High School teacher Dan Van Winkle recently completed the National Board Certification for Certified Counselor, the premier counseling certification.

To earn certification, Van Winkle demonstrated he has voluntarily met high national standards for the practice of counseling. The standards include demonstrating a mastery of counseling knowledge and skills by completing a graduate degree from a regionally accredited or Council for Accreditation of Counseling & Related Educational Programs counseling program, passing a rigorous national examination, the documentation of work experience and supervision requirements, and subscribing to the highest ethical and practice standards.

NBCC developed the counselor certification to help potential clients and members of the public recognize professionals who have voluntarily met standards set by the counseling profession. 

Justin R. Sehlin, Bettendorf, has been awarded a National Merit Scholarship from Gustavus Adolphus College, St. Peter, Minn.

Carthage College 

Kenosha, Wis.

Bettendorf: Jennifer Campbell

Upper Iowa University

Fayette, Iowa

Bettendorf: Sarah Van Acker, James Brault

LeClaire: Kristy Carr

Dean's List

Kirkwood Community College

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Bettendorf: Nathan Blaske, Kelsey Borbeck, Adam Clements, Nyilah Davis, Kelsey Deleon, Drew Durant, Matthew Fournier, Hannah Mausser, Jayson Wellman

LeClaire: Marjorie Davis

Simpson College

Indianola, Iowa

Bettendorf: Olivia Allen

University of Dubuque

Dubuque, Iowa

Bettendorf: Zach Elias, Erin Hoffman, Grace Strawser, Carson Sutherland, Hannah Teague

Princeton: Kayla Schlichting

University of Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minn.

Bettendorf: Amanda M. Romano

Washington University

St. Louis, Mo.

Bettendorf: Sophia Xiao

