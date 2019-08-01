Borland receives
All-Academic honors
Trinity Borland, Bettendorf, was one of 18 Wartburg track and field athletes to earn U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Academic honors during the 2018-19 NCAA Division III indoor and outdoor track and field seasons.
The Wartburg women's track and field program also earned All-Academic Team honors.
It marked the 14th straight year and 19th overall time the women have earned the honor. The women's team earned a cumulative 3.48 GPA and was among 297 men's and women's teams honored.
Bettendorf teacher earns
counselor certification
Bettendorf High School teacher Dan Van Winkle recently completed the National Board Certification for Certified Counselor, the premier counseling certification.
To earn certification, Van Winkle demonstrated he has voluntarily met high national standards for the practice of counseling. The standards include demonstrating a mastery of counseling knowledge and skills by completing a graduate degree from a regionally accredited or Council for Accreditation of Counseling & Related Educational Programs counseling program, passing a rigorous national examination, the documentation of work experience and supervision requirements, and subscribing to the highest ethical and practice standards.
NBCC developed the counselor certification to help potential clients and members of the public recognize professionals who have voluntarily met standards set by the counseling profession.
Sehlin earns National
Merit Scholarship
Justin R. Sehlin, Bettendorf, has been awarded a National Merit Scholarship from Gustavus Adolphus College, St. Peter, Minn.
Graduations
Carthage College
Kenosha, Wis.
Bettendorf: Jennifer Campbell
Upper Iowa University
Fayette, Iowa
Bettendorf: Sarah Van Acker, James Brault
LeClaire: Kristy Carr
Dean's List
Kirkwood Community College
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Bettendorf: Nathan Blaske, Kelsey Borbeck, Adam Clements, Nyilah Davis, Kelsey Deleon, Drew Durant, Matthew Fournier, Hannah Mausser, Jayson Wellman
LeClaire: Marjorie Davis
Simpson College
Indianola, Iowa
Bettendorf: Olivia Allen
University of Dubuque
Dubuque, Iowa
Bettendorf: Zach Elias, Erin Hoffman, Grace Strawser, Carson Sutherland, Hannah Teague
Princeton: Kayla Schlichting
University of Minnesota
Minneapolis, Minn.
Bettendorf: Amanda M. Romano
Washington University
St. Louis, Mo.
Bettendorf: Sophia Xiao
