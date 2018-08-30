Rachel Sundar Joins Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society
Rachel Sundar, Bettendorf, a student at Black Hawk College, was inducted into the Quad-Cities Campus chapter of Phi Theta Kappa honor society during the summer of 2018. To be eligible for membership, students must have completed at least 12 credit hours and have a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Graduations
The following students graduated from Iowa State University, Ames, at the end of the Summer 2018 term:
Ryan Thompson, Bettendorf, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology.
Tobey Pribyl, Bettendorf, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
President's List
Scott Community College
Bettendorf, Iowa
The following local students were names to the Scott Community College President's List for the 2018 Summer semester:
Bettendorf: Denton Beard, Matthew Bingham, Latreese Boykins, Angela Brand, Karisa Buckles, Ginger Clements, Kelsey Deleon, Brianna Durkin, Rachel Evans, Ryan Fall, Janee Fowler, Michael Gabrysiak, Taylor Gau, Emily Hamilton, Brynn Hancock, Hannah Hichborn, Jessica Huang, Marianna Hurd, Nicholas Irons, Michael Kalin, Kenneth Kirk, Julia Krist, Anna Krueger, James Lapaczonek, Keven Lin, Grace Markovich, Jodi Maxwell, Sarah McClimon, Carolyn McGuire, Sarah Mendel, Matthew Miller, Kaitlyn Moroney, Robin Murphy, Robert Norwood, Claudy Pierre-Charles, Stavros Pliakos, Joseph Riley, Brianne Shea, Andrew Speidel, Matthew Speidel, Darcy Vazquez, Megan Venhorst, Annalise Wall, Christian Willey.
LeClaire: Matthew Geist, Tanner Lee, Michael Leemans, Maureen Radochia, Pierluigi Trevisan, Melanie Wurdinger.
Dean's List
Lawrence University
Appleton, Wisconsin
Ceara Larson, Bettendorf, was named to the Lawrence University dean's list for the 2017-18 academic year.
Scott Community College
Bettendorf, Iowa
The following local students were names to the Scott Community College Dean's List for the 2018 Summer semester:
Bettendorf: Roberto Alvarado, Harmandeep Bajwa, Jyoti Baral, Ian Christopher, Kyle Conklin, Katherine Cornwell, Erin Devore, Kaitlyn Fier, Max Gogel, Florence Griggs, Steven Hamilton, Emily Hampton, Emma Hartman, Rosemary Hollister, Connor Hornbuckle, Noah Humphries, Sara Johnson, Sarpreet Kaur, Jake Lentz, William Mask, McKensey Mast, David Mathews, Andre McGee, Jaira Mejia, Luz Mendoza, Michael Meyer, Sam Murphy, Tazia Murray, Jessica Myers, Evan Nietzel, Makenzie Salsberry, Amandeep Sandhu, Andrew Siitari, Shana Snyder, Amelia Torres, Kelsey Wear, Jadwin Woodall.
LeClaire: Lauryn Elmore, Nicholas Guerrero, Ryan Liebbe, Laura McCaughey, Bryce Webber, Gwendolyn Worrell.
Pleasant Valley: Brenna Staub.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.