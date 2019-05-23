{{featured_button_text}}
Iowa Financial Know-How Scholarship Photo

Jamie Trentz receives an award from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. 

Pleasant Valley High School student receives college scholarship

Jamie Trentz, Pleasant Valley High School, was one of thirty high school seniors from across the state of Iowa to earn $2,000 for college while learning important financial literacy skills through the 2018–2019 Iowa Financial Know-How Challenge: Senior Scholarship sponsored by Iowa Student Loan.

In addition to the student's scholarship, each recipient's high school will receive a $250 award to improve or implement financial literacy and scholarship programs.

Local student to receive Fulbright award

Jill Oberhart, Bettendorf, is one of 17 University of Iowa students and alumni who have been awarded Fulbright U.S. Student Program grants.

Oberhart will teach English at the university level with the Fulbright English Teaching Assistantship Award to Brazil. She also plans to recruit school-aged children from surrounding areas to form a choir as an opportunity for the children to learn and perform popular American and Brazilian music.

Iowa State University student places first at showcase

Carly Grimm, Bettendorf, an apparel, merchandising and design major at ISU, took first place in the Best of Show Consulting Project for an Existing Business category at the College of Human Sciences 2019 Entrepreneurship Showcase held May 3 in LeBaron Hall on the ISU campus in Ames.

Grimm's consulting group focused on enhancing Beek Street Antiques and Collectibles' brand and financial performance.

Bettendorf student recognized at Iowa celebration

Logina Mostafa, Bettendorf, was one of eight students recognized with scholarships to honor work and commitment to women's issues, diversity and social activism at the University of Iowa's annual Celebration of Excellence and Achievement Among Women.

Mostafa also received the Stephen Lynn Smith Memorial Scholarship for Social Justice.

Local University of Iowa public health student travels to Mexico

Alex Syverud, Riverdale, was one of a team of eight undergraduate and graduate University of Iowa students studying in the College of Public Health who traveled to Xicotepec, a small city in central-eastern Mexico, in March as part of a weeklong, interdisciplinary service-learning course led by UI instructor Jeff Dawson.

The public health team visited Colegio Yolinstli, a local school, to conduct activities and detailed assessments concerning several adolescent issues, including nutrition, exercise, body image, social media use and cyberbullying. Using the input gathered, the team was able to make recommendations to school staff on what can be done to foster healthier attitudes and behaviors in the areas of interest.

In addition to the main project at the school, the students also experienced several other educational activities in Xicotepec.

Kirkwood recognizes outstanding students

Nathan Blaske, Bettendorf, was recognized as an Outstanding Student during Kirkwood Community College's annual Outstanding Student Recognition program on April 19.

Luther College senior inducted into Phi Beta Kappa

Emily Fuller, Bettendorf, was inducted into the Luther College chapter of Phi Beta Kappa at a ceremony held during the spring in the Noble Recital Hall of the Jenson-Noble Hall of Music on the Luther campus.

Dean's List

Missouri Valley College

Marshall, Mo.

Bettendorf: Catherine Spencer

Southeast Missouri State University

Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Bettendorf: Elissa Moylan

