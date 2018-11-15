BHS Students Selected for All-State Festival Concert
The 2018 All-State Festival will celebrate its 72nd anniversary this year. District auditions for the 281-piece All-State Band, 201-piece All-State Orchestra and 601-member All-State Chorus were held Oct. 20 across the state. Approximately 17 percent of the students who auditioned were selected for membership in the All-State ensembles. A festival concert will be presented to the public at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17 in Hilton Coliseum on the Iowa State University campus in Ames. Iowa Public Television will record the concert for re-broadcast.
The following Bettendorf High School students were selected as members of the following 2018 All-State ensembles:
All-State Band: Erin Anderson, clarinet (2nd year); Melanie Klein, clarinet; Logan Delacy, clarinet (3rd year); Minori Peters, clarinet (2nd year); Dan Wilkinson, clarinet (alternate); Owen Weimer, trombone (3rd year).
All-State Chorus: Sophia Pike (3rd year); Signey Bowling; Jona Levi; Alex Obert; Collin Feaster (alternate).
All-State Orchestra: Layken Bytnar, bass; Peter Hurd, bass (3nd year).
Twelve BCSD Students Selected for Iowa Jr. Honors Orchestra
Iowa Junior Honors Orchestra Festival, a one-day, state-wide honors string orchestra experience held in conjunction with the Iowa All-State Music Festival and the Iowa Music Educators Association state convention, will be held Nov. 16-17 on the campus of Iowa State University in Ames. The festival will be held in the same complex as the convention and All-State. There will be two orchestras of equal ability at the festival with about 90 participants each. The groups will be composed mainly of 8th and 9th graders with a few advanced 7th graders.
The following BCSD students were selected to participate:
Iowa Junior Honors
From Bettendorf Middle School under the direction of Rachel Palmer:
Violin: Jack Cockayne, Andrea Koehler, Sylvia Tank, Audrey Scarlett.
Bass: Abigail Kennis.
Iowa Junior Honors Orchestra
From Bettendorf High School under the direction of Megan Cooney:
Violin: Skylar Fausset-Nonnenman, Rebeca Garza-Doty, Grace Schuetz, Robert Schwan III.
Viola: Emma Cleveland, Carolyn Kress.
Cello: Isabelle Appel.
BHS Senior Kylie Wroblewski Selected as a 2018 Wendy's High School Heisman School Winner
Bettendorf High School senior Kylie Wroblewski was recently named as a 2018 Wendy's High School Heisman School Winner. From a total applicant pool of nearly 42,000 high school scholar-athletes graduating with the class of 2019, more than 7,500 have been named school winners in this annual scholarship competition.
School winners will continue to compete for the chance to become a State Finalist, State Winner, National Finalist or National Winner. State winners receive a $500 college scholarship, National Finalists receive a $1,000 college scholarship and the male and female National Winners receive a $5,000 college scholarship and trip to New York City to attend the Heisman Trophy Trust's annual college Heisman award broadcast on Saturday, Dec. 8.
To apply, students must be graduating with the class of 2019, have a cumulative high school grade point average of a B (3.0) or better, participate in at least one of the 47 sports recognized by the International Olympic Committee and/or the National Federation of State High School Association and be a leader in his/her school and community.
Graduations
Western Illinois
Moline
A total of 437 students earned academic degrees or post-baccalaureate certificates after the Summer 2018 semester at Western Illinois University. Of these, 38 graduates' primary attendance site was the WIU-Quad-Cities campus. Local graduates include:
Bettendorf: Anna C. Cullinan, Masters, Business Administration; Elizabeth Lauren Shapley, Bachelor of Arts, English; Michelle Teresa Smith, Bachelor of Arts, General Studies.
Princeton: Kolton James Schlichting, Bachelor of Arts, Broadcasting.
Bettendorf's Klim Part of Conference Championship for UW-Whitewater Football
Vince Klim, a graduate of Bettendorf High School, is a member of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater football team, which has claimed its 11th Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship in the last 14 years.
Klim, a junior, is majoring in Entrepreneurship.
As the WIAC champion, UW-Whitewater has clinched the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Playoffs, which begin Saturday, Nov. 17. The Warhawks will make their 15th appearance in the NCAA Division III Playoffs and seek their seventh national championship in school history.
Dean's List
Dalonda Potter, Princeton, was named to Buena Vista University's Dean's List for terms five and six. Potter attends BVU's Marshalltown site.
Bettendorf native cast in
Orpheus in the Underworld at ISU
Olivia Gasper, an Iowa State University student from Bettendorf, was recently cast in "Orpheus in the Underworld," presented by ISU Theatre and Opera Studio. The show was performed Nov. 1-4 in Fisher Theater in Ames, Iowa. Gasper performed the role of Minerva.
