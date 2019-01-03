Bettendorf students compete in the First Lego League regional competition
The Bettendorf Community School District 5th-6th and 7th-8th grade Robodog robotics teams competed in the First Lego League regional competition at the Putnam Museum on Dec. 9. Both teams successfully qualified for the state competition to be held in Ames on Sunday, Jan. 20. The 7th-8th grade team had the high robot game score and were awarded the champion's award for the best team in their division.
