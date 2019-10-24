Local student honored by Belin-Blank Center
Bettendorf High School sophomore Noah Raso was among more than 500 students from Iowa and throughout the nation honored at the University of Iowa Belin-Blank Center's recognition ceremony. Raso was recognized for achieving a notably high score on his ACT test.
You have free articles remaining.
The event was held Oct. 6 at the Iowa Memorial Union on the University of Iowa campus.
In addition, the students had the opportunity to honor a teacher they credited for having a profound influence on their lives. Raso selected Kathy Pickett, his 5th grade teacher at Paul Norton Elementary, for the honor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.