Local student honored at University of Iowa Belin-Blank Center's Recognition Ceremon

Noah Raso, right, now a Bettendorf High School sophomore, selected his former Paul Norton teacher Kathy Pickett to honor at a University of Iowa Belin-Blank Center's recognition ceremony.

Bettendorf High School sophomore Noah Raso was among more than 500 students from Iowa and throughout the nation honored at the University of Iowa Belin-Blank Center's recognition ceremony. Raso was recognized for achieving a notably high score on his ACT test.

The event was held Oct. 6 at the Iowa Memorial Union on the University of Iowa campus.

In addition, the students had the opportunity to honor a teacher they credited for having a profound influence on their lives. Raso selected Kathy Pickett, his 5th grade teacher at Paul Norton Elementary, for the honor.

