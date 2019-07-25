{{featured_button_text}}
Bettendorf teacher earns National Board Certification for counselors

Dan Van Winkle

Bettendorf High School teacher Dan Van Winkle recently completed the National Board Certification for a Certified Counselor. National Certified Counselor (NCC) is the premier counseling board certification. To earn board certification a counselor voluntarily meets high national standards for the practice of counseling by demonstrating a mastery of counseling knowledge and skills, completing a graduate degree from a regionally accredited or Council for Accreditation of Counseling and Related Educational Programs (CACREP) counseling program, passing a rigorous national examination, the documentation of work experience and supervision requirements and subscribing to the highest ethical and practice standards.

Sehlin awarded National Merit Scholarship 

Justin R. Sehlin, Bettendorf, has been awarded a National Merit Scholarship from Gustavus Adolphus College, St. Peter, Minn.

Graduations

Carthage College 

Kenosha, Wis.

Bettendorf: Jennifer Campbell

Upper Iowa University

Fayette, Iowa

Bettendorf: Sarah Van Acker, James Brault

LeClaire: Kristy Carr

Dean's List

Simpson College

Indianola, Iowa

Bettendorf: Olivia Allen

University of Dubuque

Dubuque, Iowa

Bettendorf: Zach Elias, Erin Hoffman, Grace Strawser, Carson Sutherland, Hannah Teague

Princeton: Kayla Schlichting

Washington University

St. Louis, Mo.

Bettendorf: Sophia Xiao

