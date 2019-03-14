Dean's list
St. Olaf College
Northfield, Minn.
Bettendorf: Katie Hagaman
Bettendorf students perform with Young Musicians Honor Band
Seven fifth- and sixth- grade students from Bettendorf Community School District were selected for the Young Musician's Honor Band that took place on Saturday, February 16 in Cedar Rapids. The students were selected from more than 200 first-year band students based on director nominations.
University of Iowa student selected for annual outreach effort highlighting scholarship and research
James Park, Bettendorf, was one of more than 40 University of Iowa students featured in the UI's annual "Dare to Discover" street banner campaign which launched shortly after the new year in downtown Iowa City. The campaign recognizes the significant contributions undergraduate and graduate students make to research, scholarship and discovery at the University of Iowa.
