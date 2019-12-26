Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

Local chef named Mentor of the Year

Chef Michael Gabrielson, or "Chef Gabe," has been honored by the Iowa Restaurant Association as the 2019 Mentor of the Year for his desire to build future culinary talent.

After suffering a traumatic brain injury in the Army and recovering for two years, Gabrielson went to college and graduated with an Associate’s Degree in Culinary Arts, Food Service Management and Hospitality-Tourism Management, the association said in a news release.

He worked in upscale restaurants and private clubs and owned his own establishment, before landing the role as Chef De Cuisine at the Isle Hotel Casino and Convention Center, Bettendorf.

In this job he became connected with the Davenport ProStart program and began serving as a mentor for the Davenport high school culinary team. He appreciates the exposure it provides students, but also the opportunity he has to showcase the industry.

