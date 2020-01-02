Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

Ernst nominates Iowans
for U.S. Service Academies
U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, a retired Lieutenant Colonel in the Iowa Army National Guard and chairman of the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Emerging Threats and Capabilities, has announced U.S. Service Academy nominations for young Iowans.
Each year, Ernst nominates Iowa students to the U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Military Academy at West Point and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.
Among Ernst's 40 nominations for the Class of 2024 are these local students:
U.S. Air Force Academy
Bettendorf: Anton Dahm
U.S. Military Academy at West Point
Bettendorf: Jerry Vesey III
U.S. Naval Academy
Bettendorf: Mason Dunn, Jacob Nelson*
U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
Bettendorf: Jacob Nelson*
*The admissions process is highly competitive, and students are encourged to apply for more than one academy. This denotes students who are being nominated for both their first and second choice of service academy.
Bettendorf student hired
by InfoSec Institute
Vince Klim, Bettendorf, an undergraduate entrepreneurship major at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, has been hired as a sales development representative at the InfoSec Institute in Madison, Wisconsin.
Klim was part of a record number of UW-Whitewater students to land a job or earn admission to graduate school before the winter commencement on Dec. 21, 2019.
Local students attend
World Food Prize institute
Bettendorf High School junior Ty Gross and Emma Doyle, a 2019 BHS graduate, were among 200 students selected to attend the World Food Prize Global Youth Institute, or GYI.
The institute was held in Des Moines in October.
Top high school students from around the country and the world were selected to attend the GYI held during the Norman E. Borlaug International Symposium. The event drew 1,000 people from 50 countries to discuss the world's hunger and food security issues.
This year marked the 25th anniversary of the youth education program, which welcomed more than 460 students and teachers from 26 U.S. states/territories and 10 countries.
To be considered, prospective students identified a country of interest and researched a topic affecting the global food system and then proposed an evidence-based solution to improve the lives of families living there. Students presented their solutions at a regional youth institute or through an at-large selection process.
At the three-day symposium, students met with a diverse group of internationally renowned World Food Prize Laureates and leaders in food, agriculture and international development. The program featured a keynote address from the 2017 World Food Prize Laureate and President of the African Development Bank, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, and the 2019 Africa Food Prize Laureate, Dr. Emma Naluyima.
Students presented original research papers and participated in roundtable discussions with experts in agricultural industries, technological innovation and international policy. Participants also took part in an Oxfam Hunger Banquet to understand the realities of global hunger and poverty.
High school educators and students interested in participating can visit worldfoodprize.org/youth.
Local chef named
Mentor of the Year
Chef Michael Gabrielson, or "Chef Gabe," has been honored by the Iowa Restaurant Association as the 2019 Mentor of the Year for his desire to build future culinary talent.
After suffering a traumatic brain injury in the Army and recovering for two years, Gabrielson went to college and graduated with an Associate’s Degree in Culinary Arts, Food Service Management and Hospitality-Tourism Management, the association said in a news release.
He worked in upscale restaurants and private clubs and owned his own establishment, before landing the role as Chef De Cuisine at the Isle Hotel Casino and Convention Center, Bettendorf.
In this job he became connected with the Davenport ProStart program and began serving as a mentor for the Davenport high school culinary team. He appreciates the exposure it provides students, but also the opportunity he has to showcase the industry.
Hudson named 2019
Employee of the Year
Emily Hudson, of Hemispheres Bistro in Bettendorf, has been honored as the Iowa Restaurant Association's Employee of the Year for her to commitment to the industry, as well as her team and every guest experience.
According to the association, Hudson is quick to share how Hemisphere's Bistro takes great care to offer its guests an exceptional experience with every service, every plate and every pour. All who work with her agree that Emily is at the heart of it all, the association said in a news relase.
The locally-owned restaurant opened four years ago and allows guests to virtually build their own dining experiences by selecting dishes, sauces, cooking techniques and pairings with flavors influenced by India, Asia, Italy, and France.
GRADUATIONS
Minnesota State University, Mankato
Mankato, Minnesota
Bettendorf: Carly Hancock
Palmer College of Chiropractic
Davenport, Iowa
Bettendorf: Jacey McDowell, Kyle Rahn
Upper Iowa University
Fayette, Iowa
Bettendorf: Monica Hayes, Janie Stratton
LeClaire: Gabrielle Cruz, Sally Weiland
HONOR ROLL
DePauw University
Greencastle, Indiana
Princeton: Allison Miller, Rachele Miller
DEAN’S LIST
Graceland University
Lamoni, Iowa
LeClaire: Patrick Gelande
Palmer College of Chiropractic
Davenport, Iowa
Bettendorf: Meghan Barry, Paige DeThorne, Collin Hall, Monica Hudson, Kody Hukill, Jared Langel, Jennifer Malacina, Jarod Mau, Kendra Minick, Emily Molnar, Jared Ollis, Peter Roy, Joshua Simpson, Joseph Viers, Michael Woods, Anthony Yarbrough
Southeast Missouri State University
Cape Girardeau, Missouri
Bettendorf: Elissa Moylan
The University of Wisconsin-Madison
Madison, Wisconsin
Bettendorf: Hallie Jones and Caroline Mack