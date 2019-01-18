Try 1 month for 99¢
BHS second quarter Student Spotlight award winners

Second Quarter Student Spotlight award winners included: Back row, from left:  Connor Salsberry, Will Luebke, Charles Wray. Middle row, from left: Gabriele Manion Elizabeth Park, Lauren Kress. Front row, from left: Dakota Otts, Charlotte Barnes, Tiffany Le. Not pictured: Aaron Ritter.

BHS announces Second Quarter Student Spotlight award winners

Bettendorf High School recently recognized 10 students as Student Spotlight recipients for outstanding achievements:

Art, Dakota Otts, 9th grade; Business, Lauren Kress, 12th grade; Language Arts, Charles Wray, 11th grade; Science, Elizabeth Park, 12th grade; Social Studies, Tiffany Le, 10th grade, and Connor Salsberry, 9th grade; Student Services, Gabriele Manion, 11th grade; Vocal Music, Will Luebke, 11th grade; World Language, Charlotte Barnes, 10th grade, and Aaron Ritter, 11th grade.

Students are nominated by Bettendorf High School faculty for outstanding achievement, improvement in a course, display of character and/or leadership. The awardees also are honored at special recognition breakfast hosted twice a year.

Graduations

Morningside College 

Sioux City, Iowa

Erika Dvorak, Bettendorf, graduated with a Master of Arts in Teaching.

Dean's List

Luther College

Decorah, Iowa

Bettendorf: Bailey Conners, Sydney Lear, Alexander Eitrheim, Emily Fuller. 

Northwestern University

Evanston, Ill.

Bettendorf: Liz Coin.

University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse

LaCrosse. Wis.

Bettendorf: Eric Berst. 

Western Illinois University 

Macomb/Moline, Ill.

Bettendorf: William H Davis, Tyler Kenyon Decook, Erin Kathleen Devore, Hailey Elizabeth Duwa, Antonia Genisio, Emilie A Hahn, Steven E Hamilton, Jasmine Elisabel Lara, Lincoln James Mcculley, Daniel Porter, Vanessa Yvonne Scudder, Brady Alan Shows.

LeClaire: Joshua F Ackerman.

Wheaton College

Wheaton, Ill.

Bettendorf:  Lindsay Danielson.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments