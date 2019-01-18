BHS announces Second Quarter Student Spotlight award winners
Bettendorf High School recently recognized 10 students as Student Spotlight recipients for outstanding achievements:
Art, Dakota Otts, 9th grade; Business, Lauren Kress, 12th grade; Language Arts, Charles Wray, 11th grade; Science, Elizabeth Park, 12th grade; Social Studies, Tiffany Le, 10th grade, and Connor Salsberry, 9th grade; Student Services, Gabriele Manion, 11th grade; Vocal Music, Will Luebke, 11th grade; World Language, Charlotte Barnes, 10th grade, and Aaron Ritter, 11th grade.
Students are nominated by Bettendorf High School faculty for outstanding achievement, improvement in a course, display of character and/or leadership. The awardees also are honored at special recognition breakfast hosted twice a year.
Graduations
Morningside College
Sioux City, Iowa
Erika Dvorak, Bettendorf, graduated with a Master of Arts in Teaching.
Dean's List
Luther College
Decorah, Iowa
Bettendorf: Bailey Conners, Sydney Lear, Alexander Eitrheim, Emily Fuller.
Northwestern University
Evanston, Ill.
Bettendorf: Liz Coin.
University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse
LaCrosse. Wis.
Bettendorf: Eric Berst.
Western Illinois University
Macomb/Moline, Ill.
Bettendorf: William H Davis, Tyler Kenyon Decook, Erin Kathleen Devore, Hailey Elizabeth Duwa, Antonia Genisio, Emilie A Hahn, Steven E Hamilton, Jasmine Elisabel Lara, Lincoln James Mcculley, Daniel Porter, Vanessa Yvonne Scudder, Brady Alan Shows.
LeClaire: Joshua F Ackerman.
Wheaton College
Wheaton, Ill.
Bettendorf: Lindsay Danielson.
