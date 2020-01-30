Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

Local student joins
Phi Theta Kappa
Solomon Krow-Rodney, Bettendorf, was one of 38 students at Black Hawk College, Moline, welcomed into the Quad-Cities Campus' chapter of Phi Theta Kappa honor society during the fall of 2019.
Bettendorf student
honored in ISU exhibit
Iowa State University student Christian D'Cruz, Bettendorf, was recognized in the "Studies in Creativity," an annual juried art exhibition that was on display through Dec. 8 at the Iowa State Memorial Union Gallery.
This year's show was juried by multimedia artist Mary Jones, an Iowa Arts Council 2018 Fellow. Jones reviewed 78 artworks by 47 artists and accepted 36 pieces by 29 artists for the exhibition.
DEAN'S LIST
Augustana University
Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Bettendorf: Kelsey Ruff
Clarke University
Dubuque, Iowa
Bettendorf: Robin Murphy
Iowa State University
Ames, Iowa
Bettendorf: Olivia T. Adams-Moulton, Zoe Elizabeth Allert, Ryan L. Anderson, Thomas K. Anderson, Ian Michael Aplington, Nicholas James Arevalo, Lauren Jean Li Arner, Arash V. Asadi, Sarah Catherine Bartlett, Nathan A. Baughman, Ashley Ann Berkenbosch, Eric Jeffrey Bert, Jacqueline R. Blaum, Katherine M. Braught, Tyler William Brewster, Kendra Ann Bries, Laura J. Brown, Spencer Quinn Brown, Joshua Bump, Courtney Nicole Bush, Kathleen Anne Byrne, Kylee Michelle Cangas, Daniel Alan Carber, Alex Justin Carpenter, Katherine Kaylee Cornwell, Zachary Paul Corrigan, Michael Scott Cronk, Henry Scott Crowley, Thomas M. Crowley, Sophia M. Damani-Ladha, Courtney Jo Dankert, Emma Elizabeth Doyle, Ashton M. Ehrecke, Valerie Feld, Cole Thomas Finnegan, Lucy Marie Foley, Samuel Christopher Frantz, Eli Luis Gaeta, Emma M. Gellerstedt, Aditya Jyotiprasad Gohain, Andrew James Guinn, Abigail R. Hammer, Emily J. Hammer, Amine Yani Hocine, Olivia G. Holstein, Ethan Michael Hornbuckle, Olivia Grace Jackson, Erin Elizabeth Johnson, Michael Kalin, Lucas J. Keller, Kyle J. Kent, Evan Parker Kilstrom, Emily Nicole Kirik, Eleanor Anne Kurth, Kathryn Brooke Lent, Jacob Gage McCredie, Samantha Rose McGee, Grace Nicole Mercer, Gabriel Ulises Montalvo, Grant Michael Morthland, Olivia Marie Mowbray, Brooke Lee Mulholland, Samuel Blaze Naab, Grant Robert Nickles, Justin Ray Nock, John Allen Noftsker, Kelsie Anne Norris, Sarah E. Oswald, Kienan Murray Otto, Anna Lynn Patterson, Marie Peng, Alyssa Marie Perales, Sophia Rose Pike, Benjamin Luke Piotter, Emily Faith Preston, Samantha Riley, Abigail Rae Schafer, Joslyn Marie Schafer, Erin Marie Schaffer, Mandria Susan Schirm, Samuel David Schluensen, Sarah R. Schwartz, Brianne Marie Shea, Anna Charlotte Smidt, David Douglas Smidt, Luke C. Soko, Ashlee Kimberly Soultz, Caroline Ann Spelhaug, Ellen Carrie Spelhaug, Elyssa Catherine Springer, Brenner Nelson Stickney, Noah J. Streeter, Maureen Elizabeth Thomsen, Emily Mae Tyra, Hannah Leigh Uhrich, Colton Charles Urbaitis, Kayli Rae Whitcanack, Andrew Whiteman, Emma Grace Williams
LeClaire: Reegan Deanne Brockhage, Sydney Cournoyer, Tanner Jeffrey Erickson, Rian S. Lamarque, Bradley Robert Melvin, Stephanie Irene Moore, Kylie C. Murphy, Brennen Lee Reynolds, Max Daniel Royer, Lauren E. Sichterman
Princeton: Brooke Elizabeth Corson
Northern Illinois University
DeKalb, Ill.
Bettendorf: Lizzie Moore
Princeton: Karlaina Bunn
University of Evansville
Evansville, Ind.
Bettendorf: James Guest
PRESIDENT'S LIST
Rochester Community and Technical College
Rochester, Minnesota
Bettendorf: Gannen Hank
HONOR ROLL
Culver-Stockton College
Canton, Missouri
Bettendorf: Grace Herington
GRADUATIONS
Iowa State University
Ames, Iowa
Bettendorf: Vyshakh Abraham, Branden Arends, Nicholas Costello Jr., Henry Crowley, Erik Day, Carly Grimm, Jacob Rockey, Kevin Stewart
LeClaire: Chase Kipper
Morningside College
Sioux City, Iowa
Bettendorf: Paulla Edwards, Ashley Sullivan
University of Iowa
Iowa City, Iowa
Bettendorf: Anna Brown, Alexis Budd, Hannah Dobroski, Jacob Dyer, Jessica Elias, Brenna Hafner, Bailey Hanna, Morgan Harksen, Haley Hawbaker, Taylor Huber, Jeffrey Kardell, Haley Kelling, Kyle Krebs, Noah Krist, Kira Kuhn, Sidney Larson, Alejandra Lozano Flores, David Mathews, Cassandra McGee, Ashley McMahon, Kyle Mickle, Brady Neyrinck, Nabeeha Pasha, Ann Peters, Robyn Samuelson, Victoria Schweiger, Christian Steffen, Nicholas Steinke, Nathan Swardson, Ann Clare Thachil, Alexandria Wilson, Riley Wilson
LeClaire: Nicole LaMar, Sydney Snyder
Chef Garielson named
Mentor of the Year
Chef Michael Gabrielson, or "Chef Gabe," has been honored by the Iowa Restaurant Association as the 2019 Mentor of the Year for his desire to build future culinary talent.
After suffering a traumatic brain injury in the Army and recovering for two years, Gabrielson went to college and graduated with an Associate’s Degree in Culinary Arts, Food Service Management and Hospitality-Tourism Management, the association said in a news release.
He worked in upscale restaurants and private clubs and owned his own establishment, before landing the role as Chef De Cuisine at the Isle Hotel Casino and Convention Center, Bettendorf.
In this job he became connected with the Davenport ProStart program and began serving as a mentor for the Davenport high school culinary team. He appreciates the exposure it provides students, but also the opportunity he has to showcase the industry.
Hudson named 2019
Employee of the Year
Emily Hudson, of Hemispheres Bistro in Bettendorf, has been honored as the Iowa Restaurant Association's Employee of the Year for her to commitment to the industry, as well as her team and every guest experience.
According to the association, Hudson is quick to share how Hemisphere's Bistro takes great care to offer its guests an exceptional experience with every service, every plate and every pour. All who work with her agree that Emily is at the heart of it all, the association said in a news relase.
The locally-owned restaurant opened four years ago and allows guests to virtually build their own dining experiences by selecting dishes, sauces, cooking techniques and pairings with flavors influenced by India, Asia, Italy, and France.