Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

GRADUATIONS
Minnesota State University
Mankato, Minnesota
Bettendorf: Carly Hancock
Palmer College of Chiropractic
Davenport, Iowa
Bettendorf: Jacey McDowell, Kyle Rahn
Upper Iowa University
Fayette, Iowa
Bettendorf: Monica Hayes, Janie Stratton
LeClaire: Gabrielle Cruz, Sally Weiland
Mount Mercy University
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Bettendorf: Jim Stoos
CHANCELLOR'S LIST
Troy University
Troy, Alabama
Bettendorf: Jess Jacobsen
HONOR ROLL
DePauw University
Greencastle, Indiana
Princeton: Allison Miller, Rachele Miller
Black Hawk College
Quad-Cities Campus
Moline, Illinois
Bettendorf: Ahmad-Donnie Al-Suleiman, Wade Baffa, Jennalin Calvert, Kyle Filgo, Tabbatha Lancaster, Katie Nelan, Grace Parker, Yangdu Sherpa, Benjamin Stelk, Rachel Sundar, Alexis Trevino, Edwin Valladares, Timothy Woloszyn
LeClaire: Catherine Farrell, Julie Harris, Rafaela Oliveira
Carl Sandburg College
Galesburg, Illinois
Bettendorf: Rhiannon Schilling
DEAN’S LIST
Cedarville University
Cedarville, Ohio
Pleasant Valley: Jayden Anderson
Ellsworth Community College
Iowa Falls, Iowa
LeClaire: Keegan Glaus
Gustavus Adolphus College
St. Peter, Minnesota
Bettendorf: Justin Sehlin
Hawkeye Community College
Waterloo, Iowa
Bettendorf: Braxton Childers, Cory Labarge
Morningside College
Sioux City, Iowa
Bettendorf: Devin A. Lamb
Olivet Nazarene University
Bourbonnais, Illinois
Bettendorf: Noelle Klimek
Rockhurst University
Kansas, Missouri
Bettendorf: Mary Rolf
University of Wisconsin-Madison
Madison, Wisconsin
Bettendorf: Hallie Jones
Wartburg College
Waverly, Iowa
Bettendorf: Trinity Borland
Graceland University
Lamoni, Iowa
LeClaire: Patrick Gelande
Palmer College of Chiropractic
Davenport, Iowa
Bettendorf: Meghan Barry, Paige DeThorne, Collin Hall, Monica Hudson, Kody Hukill, Jared Langel, Jennifer Malacina, Jarod Mau, Kendra Minick, Emily Molnar, Jared Ollis, Peter Roy, Joshua Simpson, Joseph Viers, Michael Woods, Anthony Yarbrough
Southeast Missouri State University
Cape Girardeau, Missouri
Bettendorf: Elissa Moylan
The University of Wisconsin-Madison
Madison, Wisconsin
Bettendorf: Hallie Jones and Caroline Mack
Bettendorf student
honored in ISU exhibit
Iowa State University student Christian D'Cruz, Bettendorf, was recognized in the "Studies in Creativity," an annual juried art exhibition that was on display through Dec. 8 at the Iowa State Memorial Union Gallery.
This year's show was juried by multimedia artist Mary Jones, an Iowa Arts Council 2018 Fellow. Jones reviewed 78 artworks by 47 artists and accepted 36 pieces by 29 artists for the exhibition.