Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley
SALUTES

Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

GRADUATIONS

Minnesota State University 

Mankato, Minnesota

Bettendorf:  Carly Hancock

Palmer College of Chiropractic 

Davenport, Iowa

Bettendorf: Jacey McDowell, Kyle Rahn

Upper Iowa University

Fayette, Iowa

Bettendorf: Monica Hayes, Janie Stratton

LeClaire: Gabrielle Cruz, Sally Weiland

 Mount Mercy University

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Bettendorf: Jim Stoos

CHANCELLOR'S LIST

Troy University

Troy, Alabama

Bettendorf: Jess Jacobsen

HONOR ROLL

DePauw University

Greencastle, Indiana

Princeton: Allison Miller, Rachele Miller

Black Hawk College

Quad-Cities Campus

Moline, Illinois

Bettendorf: Ahmad-Donnie Al-Suleiman, Wade Baffa, Jennalin Calvert, Kyle Filgo, Tabbatha Lancaster, Katie Nelan, Grace Parker, Yangdu Sherpa, Benjamin Stelk, Rachel Sundar, Alexis Trevino, Edwin Valladares, Timothy Woloszyn

LeClaire: Catherine Farrell, Julie Harris, Rafaela Oliveira

Carl Sandburg College

Galesburg, Illinois

Bettendorf: Rhiannon Schilling

 DEAN’S LIST

Cedarville University 

Cedarville, Ohio

Pleasant Valley: Jayden Anderson

Ellsworth Community College

 Iowa Falls, Iowa

LeClaire: Keegan Glaus

Gustavus Adolphus College

St. Peter, Minnesota

Bettendorf: Justin Sehlin

Hawkeye Community College

Waterloo, Iowa

Bettendorf: Braxton Childers, Cory Labarge

Morningside College

Sioux City, Iowa

Bettendorf: Devin A. Lamb

Olivet Nazarene University

Bourbonnais, Illinois

Bettendorf: Noelle Klimek 

Rockhurst University

Kansas, Missouri

Bettendorf: Mary Rolf

University of Wisconsin-Madison

Madison, Wisconsin

Bettendorf: Hallie Jones

Wartburg College

Waverly, Iowa

Bettendorf: Trinity Borland 

Graceland University

Lamoni, Iowa

LeClaire: Patrick Gelande

Palmer College of Chiropractic 

Davenport, Iowa

Bettendorf: Meghan Barry, Paige DeThorne, Collin Hall, Monica Hudson, Kody Hukill, Jared Langel, Jennifer Malacina, Jarod Mau, Kendra Minick, Emily Molnar, Jared Ollis, Peter Roy, Joshua Simpson, Joseph Viers, Michael Woods, Anthony Yarbrough

Southeast Missouri State University

Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Bettendorf: Elissa Moylan

The University of Wisconsin-Madison

Madison, Wisconsin

Bettendorf: Hallie Jones and Caroline Mack

Bettendorf student

honored in ISU exhibit

Iowa State University student Christian D'Cruz, Bettendorf, was recognized in the "Studies in Creativity," an annual juried art exhibition that was on display through Dec. 8 at the Iowa State Memorial Union Gallery.

This year's show was juried by multimedia artist Mary Jones, an Iowa Arts Council 2018 Fellow. Jones reviewed 78 artworks by 47 artists and accepted 36 pieces by 29 artists for the exhibition.

 

 

