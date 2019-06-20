Bettendorf family receives $529 College Savings Iowa giveaway
Judy Moore, Bettendorf, and her 11-year-old granddaughter, Zoey, recently received a $529 College Savings Iowa contribution awarded by State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald.
Moore's submission for her granddaughter was randomly selected after she entered the College Savings Iowa's 529 Day Celebration Giveaway during the month of May.
Ryan awarded National Merit Scholarship
Kaitlyn Ryan, Bettendorf, has been awarded a National Merit Scholarship from the University of Iowa, Iowa City.
Local student working at Bigfork Summer Playhouse
Conservatory of Theatre Arts student London Bicknell, Bettendorf, will spend the summer working at Bigfork Summer Playhouse, Bigfork, Mont.
ISU grads complete educator prep program
Graduating Iowa State University students seeking teacher licensure were corded at a ceremony on Friday, May 10, in C.Y. Stephen's Auditorium in Ames.
The following local graduates were honored and will begin careers as educators:
Bettendorf: Kaylee Docherty, elementary education; Allison Harmon, elementary education.
Bettendorf student receives scholarship
Elise Kalin, Bettendorf, has been awarded a Promise Scholarship for Iowans.
Graduations
Bradley University
Peoria, Ill.
Bettendorf: Madeline VanderVinne
Carl Sandburg College
Galesburg, Ill.
Bettendorf: Ashton Turner
Iowa State University
Ames, Iowa
Bettendorf: Rachel Basala, Magna Cum Laude; Megan Beck, Magna Cum Laude; Nathaniel Belcher; Carter Blunk; Samantha Britt; Mara Claeys, Cum Laude; David Cooke; Sara DePover; Kaylee Docherty, Magna Cum Laude; Matthew Dollenbacher; Tyler Dunlavy, Magna Cum Laude; Mary Dwyer; Kierstyn Feld; Jacob Fowler, Magna Cum Laude; Haidyn Hank, Cum Laude; Madelyn Henricksen; Monica Johnson, Cum Laude; Charles Klutho, Cum Laude; Michelle Larsen, Cum Laude; Paul Larsen, Cum Laude; Lana Lindstrom, Magna Cum Laude; Michael McBeth; Craig Miller; Jordan Simon; Matthew Tjaden, Summa Cum Laude; Alissa Wagler, Cum Laude; Joshua Wallin, Cum Laude
LeClaire: Karlee Gray; Jael Kulp; Allison Theisen, Cum Laude
Princeton: Kyle O'Neill, Cum Laude
Riverdale: James Geisler, Summa Cum Laude
Dean's List
Bradley University
Peoria, Ill.
Davenport: Jack Dunn
Cornell College
Mount Vernon, Iowa
Bettendorf: Emma Hartman
Iowa Central Community College
Fort Dodge, Iowa
Bettendorf: Tayler Andersen
University of Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls, S.D.
Bettendorf: Ian Graham
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
Whitewater, Wis.
Bettendorf: Vincent Klim
Local resident to serve in Peace Corps
Charlotte Miller, Bettendorf, departed Monday, June 10, to serve 27 months for the Peace Corps in Benin.
