Bettendorf family receives $529 College Savings Iowa giveaway 

Judy Moore, Bettendorf, and her 11-year-old granddaughter, Zoey, recently received a $529 College Savings Iowa contribution awarded by State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald.

Moore's submission for her granddaughter was randomly selected after she entered the College Savings Iowa's 529 Day Celebration Giveaway during the month of May.

Ryan awarded National Merit Scholarship 

Kaitlyn Ryan, Bettendorf, has been awarded a National Merit Scholarship from the University of Iowa, Iowa City.

Local student working at Bigfork Summer Playhouse

Conservatory of Theatre Arts student London Bicknell, Bettendorf, will spend the summer working at Bigfork Summer Playhouse, Bigfork, Mont.

ISU grads complete educator prep program

Graduating Iowa State University students seeking teacher licensure were corded at a ceremony on Friday, May 10, in C.Y. Stephen's Auditorium in Ames.

The following local graduates were honored and will begin careers as educators:

Bettendorf: Kaylee Docherty, elementary education; Allison Harmon, elementary education.

Bettendorf student receives scholarship

Elise Kalin, Bettendorf, has been awarded a Promise Scholarship for Iowans.

Graduations

Bradley University

Peoria, Ill.

Bettendorf: Madeline VanderVinne

Carl Sandburg College

Galesburg, Ill.

Bettendorf: Ashton Turner

Iowa State University

Ames, Iowa

Bettendorf: Rachel Basala, Magna Cum Laude; Megan Beck, Magna Cum Laude; Nathaniel Belcher; Carter Blunk; Samantha Britt; Mara Claeys, Cum Laude; David Cooke; Sara DePover; Kaylee Docherty, Magna Cum Laude; Matthew Dollenbacher; Tyler Dunlavy, Magna Cum Laude; Mary Dwyer; Kierstyn Feld; Jacob Fowler, Magna Cum Laude; Haidyn Hank, Cum Laude; Madelyn Henricksen; Monica Johnson, Cum Laude; Charles Klutho, Cum Laude; Michelle Larsen, Cum Laude; Paul Larsen, Cum Laude; Lana Lindstrom, Magna Cum Laude; Michael McBeth; Craig Miller; Jordan Simon; Matthew Tjaden, Summa Cum Laude; Alissa Wagler, Cum Laude; Joshua Wallin, Cum Laude

LeClaire: Karlee Gray; Jael Kulp; Allison Theisen, Cum Laude

Princeton: Kyle O'Neill, Cum Laude

Riverdale: James Geisler, Summa Cum Laude

Dean's List

Bradley University

Peoria, Ill.

Davenport: Jack Dunn

Cornell College

Mount Vernon, Iowa

Bettendorf:  Emma Hartman

Iowa Central Community College

Fort Dodge, Iowa

Bettendorf: Tayler Andersen

University of Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls, S.D.

Bettendorf: Ian Graham

University of Wisconsin-Whitewater

Whitewater, Wis.

Bettendorf: Vincent Klim

Local resident to serve in Peace Corps

Charlotte Miller, Bettendorf, departed Monday, June 10, to serve 27 months for the Peace Corps in Benin.

 

 

