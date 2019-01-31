Graduations
Bradley University
Peoria, Ill.
Bettendorf: Eleanor Stamper graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Communication Public Relations.
Dean's List
Illinois Wesleyan University
Bloomington, Ill.
Bettendorf: Jacob Houghton
Iowa Central Community College
Fort Dodge, Iowa
Bettendorf: Tayler Andersen
Iowa State University
Ames, Iowa
Bettendorf: Olivia T. Adams-Moulton, Madison Kylie Albracht, Ryan L. Anderson, Ian Michael Aplington, Nicholas James Arevalo, Lauren Jean Li Arner, Ashley Mckenna Arp, Anna Lynn Baker, Sarah Catherine Bartlett, Rachel Susan Basala, Joy Marie Bauer, Ian Michael Beck, Megan Lynn Beck, Jacqueline R. Blaum, Katherine M. Braught, Kendra Ann Bries, Samantha A. Britt, Laura J. Brown, Kylee Michelle Cangas, Mara Eileen Claeys, Charlie Peter Coffey, Alexandra M. Connor, Alexis Marie Cordts, Michael Scott Cronk, Henry Scott Crowley, Christian Joseph D'Cruz, Courtney Jo Dankert, Quentin Logan Dixon, Jack H. Doyle, Tyler Frank Dunlavy, Ashton M. Ehrecke, Kierstyn Feld, Valerie Feld, Cole Thomas Finnegan, Jacob Ryan Fowler, Eli Luis Gaeta, Emma M. Gellerstedt, Carly Elizabeth Grimm, Abigail R. Hammer, Emily J. Hammer, Allison Marie Harmon, Austin Drake Hedgren, Hannah Elizabeth Hichborn, Andrew David Hillman, Ethan Michael Hornbuckle, Andre Vaughn James, Gabriel M. Johnson, Monica Anne Johnson, Ellen Bernice Justis, Lucas J. Keller, Emily Nicole Kirik, Charles Ford Klutho, Vignesh Krishnan, Eleanor Anne Kurth, Michelle J. Larsen, Paul Andrew Larsen, Lana Marie Lindstrom, Christina Anne Meadows, Sarah Anne Mendel, Olivia Marie Mowbray, Sean Keller Mullen, Jared Paul Mumford, Rahul Namboori, Grant Robert Nickles, John Allen Noftsker, Olivia Noel Osborn, Richa P. Patel, Marie Peng, William Peng, Alyssa Marie Perales, Nathaniel Allen Perk, Benjamin Luke Piotter, Colin Plouffe, Bailey K. Pribyl, Noel Christine Reilly, Damandeep Singh Riat, Mackenzie Paige Rice, Abigail Rae Schafer, Erin Marie Schaffer, Mandria Susan Schirm, Brooke Patrice Schuler, Brianne Marie Shea, Anna Charlotte Smidt, David Douglas Smidt, Jacob Oliver Smidt, Luke C. Soko, Maureen Elizabeth Thomsen, Matthew Alan Tjaden, Colton Charles Urbaitis, Alissa Nicole Wagler, Joshua A. Wallin, Ethan Douglas Welker, Andrew Whiteman, Benjamin Thomas Woeber
LeClaire: Reegan Deanne Brockhage, Sydney Cournoyer, Bradley Robert Melvin, Stephanie Irene Moore, Kylie C. Murphy, Brennen Lee Reynolds, Max Daniel Royer, Nicholas William Roys, Allison Elizabeth Schurr, Madeline Marie Spain
Princeton: Courtney Michelle Martens, Kyle Michael O'Neill
Michigan Technological University
Houghton. Mich.
Bettendorf: Bridget E. Quesnell
Northern Illinois University
DeKalb, Ill.
Bettendorf: Taylor Luebbe
Rochester Community and Technical College
Rochester, Minn.
Bettendorf: Gannen Hank
Simpson College
Indianola, Iowa
Bettendorf: Olivia Allen
President's List
Iowa Central Community College
Fort Dodge, Iowa
Bettendorf: Eve Berg
