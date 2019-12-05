Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

in NCAA championships

Elliot and Vince Klim, Bettendorf, are members of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater football team, which competed in the NCAA Division III Championship playoffs. It marks the team's 13th time in the last 15 years and 16th time in program history it has made the championships.

Local chef named

Mentor of the Year

Chef Michael Gabrielson, or "Chef Gabe," has been honored by the Iowa Restaurant Association as the 2019 Mentor of the Year for his desire to build future culinary talent.

After suffering a traumatic brain injury in the Army and recovering for two years, Gabrielson went to college and graduated with an Associate’s Degree in Culinary Arts, Food Service Management and Hospitality-Tourism Management, the association said in a news release.

He worked in upscale restaurants and private clubs and owned his own establishment, before landing the role as Chef De Cuisine at the Isle Hotel Casino and Convention Center, Bettendorf.