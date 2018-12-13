Pleasant Valley musicians selected for the 2018 IHSMA All-State Band, Chorus and Orchestra
Pleasant Valley Community School District announced 34 musicians from the high school music programs have been selected for the 2018 IHSMA All-State Band, Chorus and Orchestra. Eight band students and four alternates, 19 choir students and seven orchestra students were selected.
The choir total is the second highest selected number in the state. The following musicians performed in November at the All-State Concert in Ames, Iowa.
Band: Aditya Desai, flute, 2nd year; Sanjiv Iyer, clarinet, 1st year; Shreya Khurjekar, clarinet, 1st year; Aadil Manazir, percussion, 1st year; Sam McGrath, bass clarinet, 2nd year; Nico Moralez, euphonium, 1st year; Amulya Pillutla, clarinet, 1st year; Kaitlyn Ryan, clarinet, 2nd year.
Alternates: Lindsay Davison, bass clarinet; Nick Kamp, euphonium; Miranda Miller, horn; Dilan Nair, percussion.
Choir: Grace Almgren, 11th grade, 1st year; Caden Bennion, 12th grade, 1st year; Alex Boyd, 12th grade, 1st year; Nikki Chang, 12th grade, 1st year; Bradley Hamilton, 11th grade, 1st year; Charity Jensen, 12th grade, 1st year: Rachel Lyon, 10th grade, 1st year; Maegan Neil, 10th grade, 1st year; Brady Sexson, 11th grade, 1st year; Ciyanna Wilson, 11th grade, 1st year; Taze Wilson, 10th grade, 1st year; Sophia Dahm, 12th grade, 2nd year; Dalton Hout, 11th grade, 2nd year; Christine Lyon, 12th grade, 2nd year; John Mendelin, 11th grade, 2nd year; Natalie Murphy, 12th grade, 2nd year; Rece Vining, 11th grade, 2nd year; Alex Jungers, 12th grade, 3rd year; Madison Wells, 12th grade, 3rd year.
Orchestra: Ruth Davidson, viola, 12th grade, 3rd year; Dan Kim, violin I, 11th grade, 1st year; Christina Li, violin I, 10th grade, 2nd year; Connor Miller, bass, 10th grade, 2nd year; Alyssa Paulson, bass, 12th grade, 2nd year; Daniela Rybarczyk, viola, 12th grade, 3rd year; Sarah (Annie) Warner, violin I, 12 grade, 4th year.
Woolley Selected by the 2018-2019 Fulbright Teachers for Global Classrooms Program
Bettendorf High School Language Arts Teacher Elizabeth Woolley has been selected to participate in the 2018-2019 Fulbright Teachers for Global Classrooms Program. Fulbright TGC is a program of the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs of the U.S. Department of State with funding provided by the U.S. Government and administered by IREX.
The Fulbright TGC program is a year-long professional development opportunity for U.S. elementary, middle and high school teachers to develop skills for preparing students for a competitive global economy. The program includes a 10-week graduate level global education online course, attendance at the Global Education Symposium Feb. 21-23 in Washington D.C., and travel to one of six countries for an intensive international field experience.
Bettendorf student competes in Model UN conference
Synclaire Lunardi, Bettendorf, was among 35 Carthage College students who, accompanied by Professor Jeffrey Roberg, competed in the American Model United Nations conference Nov. 17-20 in Chicago. Lunardi represented Palestine.
The students tackle issues of international importance
Model UN helps students to sharpen both hard and soft skills through research, writing, public speaking and diplomacy when working in smaller groups.
Palmer College of Chiropractic
The following students were accepted for enrollment for the Fall 2018 trimester in the Doctor of Chiropractic degree program at Palmer College of Chiropractic's main campus in Davenport.
Bettendorf: Lukas Harksen, Emily Marriott, Jarod Mau, Nicholas Slavens, Darby Sutherland.
LeClaire: Brian Bennett.
