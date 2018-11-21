Bettendorf High School Industrial Technology Department Awarded Grant
The Scott County Regional Authority awarded the Bettendorf High School Industrial Technology Department a $12,495 grant for funding a state of the art computer numerical control (CNC) Router.
The BHS Industrial Technology Department works to stay current with technology students will encounter in the workforce. Any student can use this router no matter skill level, from programming and engraving a drip well around a cutting board for Woods I or scanning in a custom logo in Auto CAD and milling out material to epoxy over a metal inlay in a desk for Woods II. This machine was used in a Materials and Processes class to mass produce key holders, cutting boards and coasters. Students can cut wood, plastics, imitation stone, thin gauge metals and more.
Graduations
Upper Iowa University
Fayette, Iowa
Bettendorf: Kyle Buhman, Haley Jewell.
Graduations
Western Illinois
Moline
A total of 437 students earned academic degrees or post-baccalaureate certificates after the Summer 2018 semester at Western Illinois University. Of these, 38 graduates' primary attendance site was the WIU-Quad-Cities campus. Local graduates include:
Bettendorf: Anna C. Cullinan, Masters, Business Administration; Elizabeth Lauren Shapley, Bachelor of Arts, English; Michelle Teresa Smith, Bachelor of Arts, General Studies.
Princeton: Kolton James Schlichting, Bachelor of Arts, Broadcasting.
Bettendorf's Klim Part of Conference Championship for UW-Whitewater Football
Vince Klim, a graduate of Bettendorf High School, is a member of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater football team, which has claimed its 11th Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship in the last 14 years.
Klim, a junior, is majoring in Entrepreneurship.
As the WIAC champion, UW-Whitewater has clinched the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Playoffs, which begin Saturday, Nov. 17. The Warhawks will make their 15th appearance in the NCAA Division III Playoffs and seek their seventh national championship in school history.
Dean's List
Dalonda Potter, Princeton, was named to Buena Vista University's Dean's List for terms five and six. Potter attends BVU's Marshalltown site.
Bettendorf native cast in
Orpheus in the Underworld at ISU
Olivia Gasper, an Iowa State University student from Bettendorf, was recently cast in "Orpheus in the Underworld," presented by ISU Theatre and Opera Studio. The show was performed Nov. 1-4 in Fisher Theater in Ames, Iowa. Gasper performed the role of Minerva.
