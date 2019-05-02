Bettendorf Students Selected for Coe College Honor Band
On Saturday, April 13 fourteen Bettendorf Community School District fifth and sixth grade students took part in the Coe College Honor Band. The students spent the day rehearsing and then presented a performance with composer and conductor Brian Balmages.
Fifth grade students included Noah Leavitt (PN), Miles Miranda (TJ), Sully Giesecke (PN), Julia Otero (MT), Landon Baffa (HH), Brooke Duin (HH), Jonathan Isaacson (PN), Cece Spector (GW), Isabel Mohr (TJ).
Sixth grade students were Luceena Susairaj, Martin DeKeyzer, Christopher Totnes, Lily Silvera, Robert Day.
Area students inducted into Monmouth College honor societies
William Carius, Bettendorf, has been inducted into the Mortar Board honor society.
Katelynn Mickle, Bettendorf, has been inducted into the Alpha Lambda Delta honor society.
Michelle Zelnio, Bettendorf, has been inducted into the Mortar Board and Blue Key honor societies.
Local student selected to present in Graceland University Scholars' Showcase
Patrick Gelande, LeClaire, has been selected to present to an audience of fellow students, faculty and visitors for the annual Graceland University Scholars' Showcase. Gelande will present an oral presentation, "Business: Principle Digital Persona."
Local students win first prize at Invent Iowa State Competition
Pleasant Valley Elementary sixth grade students Sara Schutte and Grace Brand won first prize in the Invent Iowa State Competition. The girls won with the invention The Noise Neutralizer.They will attend Nationals in Dearborn, Mich., at the end of May.
Area students take part in Webster University's production of Photograph 51
Nate Walczyk and London Bicknell, both of Bettendorf, students from the Conservatory of Theatre Arts at Webster University, St. Louis, took part in the play, "Photograph 51," by Anna Ziegler. It centers around Rosalind Franklin, one of the great female scientists of the twentieth century, and her drive to map the contours of the DNA molecule.
Local Resident Initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi
Antonia Genisio, Bettendorf, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Western Illinois University.
Morningside College student inducted into education honor society
Katie Holmlund-Weisert, Bettendorf, has been inducted into Morningside College's Omicron Alpha Chapter of Kappa Delta Pi, an international honor society in education.
