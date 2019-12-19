Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

After suffering a traumatic brain injury in the Army and recovering for two years, Gabrielson went to college and graduated with an Associate’s Degree in Culinary Arts, Food Service Management and Hospitality-Tourism Management, the association said in a news release.

He worked in upscale restaurants and private clubs and owned his own establishment, before landing the role as Chef De Cuisine at the Isle Hotel Casino and Convention Center, Bettendorf.

In this job he became connected with the Davenport ProStart program and began serving as a mentor for the Davenport high school culinary team. He appreciates the exposure it provides students, but also the opportunity he has to showcase the industry.

Hudson named 2019

Employee of the Year

Emily Hudson, of Hemispheres Bistro in Bettendorf, has been honored as the Iowa Restaurant Association's Employee of the Year for her to commitment to the industry, as well as her team and every guest experience.