Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley
0 comments
SALUTES

Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Concrete award goes

to Ascentra project 

Ascentra Credit Union's new headquarters in downtown Bettendorf was among the projects recognized Nov. 14 at the 26th annual Excellence in Concrete Awards in Ames.

The Iowa Ready Mixed Concrete Association and American Concrete Institute - Iowa Chapter hosted the awards luncheon during the Iowa Better Concrete Conference.

The awards recognize outstanding projects from throughout the state. Entries were judged on: architectural design, engineering and construction challenges, complexity of project, uniqueness of project, workmanship, finished impression and diverse application of ready mixed concrete.

Ascentra's new headquarters won an award in the Low-Rise Buildings category. It honors the owner, Ascentra, and the project's engineer, Select Structural Engineering, Bettendorf.

Local chef named

Mentor of the Year

Chef Michael Gabrielson, or "Chef Gabe," has been honored by the Iowa Restaurant Association as the 2019 Mentor of the Year for his desire to build future culinary talent.

After suffering a traumatic brain injury in the Army and recovering for two years, Gabrielson went to college and graduated with an Associate’s Degree in Culinary Arts, Food Service Management and Hospitality-Tourism Management, the association said in a news release.

He worked in upscale restaurants and private clubs and owned his own establishment, before landing the role as Chef De Cuisine at the Isle Hotel Casino and Convention Center, Bettendorf.

In this job he became connected with the Davenport ProStart program and began serving as a mentor for the Davenport high school culinary team. He appreciates the exposure it provides students, but also the opportunity he has to showcase the industry.

Hudson named 2019

Employee of the Year

Emily Hudson, of Hemispheres Bistro in Bettendorf, has been honored as the Iowa Restaurant Association's Employee of the Year for her to commitment to the industry, as well as her team and every guest experience.

According to the association, Hudson is quick to share how Hemisphere's Bistro takes great care to offer its guests an exceptional experience with every service, every plate and every pour. All who work with her agree that Emily is at the heart of it all, the association said in a news relase.

The locally-owned restaurant opened four years ago and allows guests to virtually build their own dining experiences by selecting dishes, sauces, cooking techniques and pairings with flavors influenced by India, Asia, Italy, and France.

GRADUATIONS

Minnesota State University, Mankato

 

Mankato, Minnesota

Bettendorf:  Carly Hancock

Palmer College of Chiropractic 

Davenport, Iowa

Bettendorf: Jacey McDowell, Kyle Rahn

Upper Iowa University

Fayette, Iowa

Bettendorf: Monica Hayes, Janie Stratton

LeClaire: Gabrielle Cruz, Sally Weiland

HONOR ROLL

DePauw University

Greencastle, Indiana

Princeton: Allison Miller, Rachele Miller

DEAN’S LIST

Palmer College of Chiropractic 

Davenport, Iowa

Bettendorf: Meghan Barry, Paige DeThorne, Collin Hall, Monica Hudson, Kody Hukill, Jared Langel, Jennifer Malacina, Jarod Mau, Kendra Minick, Emily Molnar, Jared Ollis, Peter Roy, Joshua Simpson, Joseph Viers, Michael Woods, Anthony Yarbrough

The University of

Wisconsin-Madison

Madison, Wisconsin

Bettendorf: Hallie Jones and Caroline Mack

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News