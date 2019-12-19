Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

Concrete award goes
to Ascentra project
Ascentra Credit Union's new headquarters in downtown Bettendorf was among the projects recognized Nov. 14 at the 26th annual Excellence in Concrete Awards in Ames.
The Iowa Ready Mixed Concrete Association and American Concrete Institute - Iowa Chapter hosted the awards luncheon during the Iowa Better Concrete Conference.
The awards recognize outstanding projects from throughout the state. Entries were judged on: architectural design, engineering and construction challenges, complexity of project, uniqueness of project, workmanship, finished impression and diverse application of ready mixed concrete.
Ascentra's new headquarters won an award in the Low-Rise Buildings category. It honors the owner, Ascentra, and the project's engineer, Select Structural Engineering, Bettendorf.
Local chef named
Mentor of the Year
Chef Michael Gabrielson, or "Chef Gabe," has been honored by the Iowa Restaurant Association as the 2019 Mentor of the Year for his desire to build future culinary talent.
After suffering a traumatic brain injury in the Army and recovering for two years, Gabrielson went to college and graduated with an Associate’s Degree in Culinary Arts, Food Service Management and Hospitality-Tourism Management, the association said in a news release.
He worked in upscale restaurants and private clubs and owned his own establishment, before landing the role as Chef De Cuisine at the Isle Hotel Casino and Convention Center, Bettendorf.
In this job he became connected with the Davenport ProStart program and began serving as a mentor for the Davenport high school culinary team. He appreciates the exposure it provides students, but also the opportunity he has to showcase the industry.
Hudson named 2019
Employee of the Year
Emily Hudson, of Hemispheres Bistro in Bettendorf, has been honored as the Iowa Restaurant Association's Employee of the Year for her to commitment to the industry, as well as her team and every guest experience.
According to the association, Hudson is quick to share how Hemisphere's Bistro takes great care to offer its guests an exceptional experience with every service, every plate and every pour. All who work with her agree that Emily is at the heart of it all, the association said in a news relase.
The locally-owned restaurant opened four years ago and allows guests to virtually build their own dining experiences by selecting dishes, sauces, cooking techniques and pairings with flavors influenced by India, Asia, Italy, and France.
GRADUATIONS
Minnesota State University, Mankato
You have free articles remaining.
Mankato, Minnesota
Bettendorf: Carly Hancock
Palmer College of Chiropractic
Davenport, Iowa
Bettendorf: Jacey McDowell, Kyle Rahn
Upper Iowa University
Fayette, Iowa
Bettendorf: Monica Hayes, Janie Stratton
LeClaire: Gabrielle Cruz, Sally Weiland
HONOR ROLL
DePauw University
Greencastle, Indiana
Princeton: Allison Miller, Rachele Miller
DEAN’S LIST
Palmer College of Chiropractic
Davenport, Iowa
Bettendorf: Meghan Barry, Paige DeThorne, Collin Hall, Monica Hudson, Kody Hukill, Jared Langel, Jennifer Malacina, Jarod Mau, Kendra Minick, Emily Molnar, Jared Ollis, Peter Roy, Joshua Simpson, Joseph Viers, Michael Woods, Anthony Yarbrough
The University of
Wisconsin-Madison
Madison, Wisconsin
Bettendorf: Hallie Jones and Caroline Mack