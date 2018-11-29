Try 1 month for 99¢

Bettendorf High School Fall Letter of Intent signings

Bettendorf High School held a letter of intent signing on Monday, Nov. 19 for the following athletes:

Allyson Grothusen: volleyball, University of South Dakota.

DJ Carton: basketball, The Ohio State University.

Keegan Schmidt: soccer, Northern Michigan University.

Anna Forari: softball, Luther College.

Micah Poole: soccer, Central College.

Rylee Ramstack: cross country and track, Drury University.

Alexis Beine: swimming, St. Louis University.

Local student honored for academic achievement

Carly Hancock, a 2015 graduate of Pleasant Valley High School, was recently honored for high academic achievement by the Chi Iota chapter of Sigma Tau Delta, the International English Honor Society. In a ceremony on Nov. 2, Hancock, an English major at Minnesota State Mankato, was recognized for personal accomplishments and awarded a lifetime membership certificate and membership pin.

Graduations

Pacific University

Forest Grove, Ore.

Alexis Ohrstrom, Bettendorf, graduated from Pacific University with a Bachelor's degree in dental hygiene studies.

Palmer College of Chiropractic

Davenport

Ashley Campbell, Bettendorf, graduated with a Doctor of Chiropractic degree. 

Dean's List

Dalonda Potter, Princeton, was named to Buena Vista University's Dean's List for terms five and six. Potter attends BVU's Marshalltown site.

Palmer College of Chiropractic

Davenport

Bettendorf: Meghan Barry, Mark Carlson, Cael Halfman, Collin Hall, Monica Hudson, Kody Hukill, Jared Langel, Elizabeth Lee, Morgan Lintz, Xavier Lopez, Kendra Minick, Jared Ollis, Jared Radermacher, Peter Roy, Scott Short, Lydia Simpson, Zachary Vander Weide, Joseph Viers.

LeClaire: Joshua Kakugawa.

Pleasant Valley: Dakota Malzewski

