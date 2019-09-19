{{featured_button_text}}

Bettendorf native in

U of I medicine college

Kayla Kruse, Bettendorf, was among the students honored at the University of Iowa's Carver College of Medicine's 25th annual White Coat Ceremony in August.

The ceremony welcomed the Carver College of Medicine Class of 2023 and represented the first time the 152 future physicians recited the Oath of Hippocrates.

Hawkeye Marching Band

includes local students

Several local residents are among the 260 University of Iowa students in the 2019 Hawkeye Marching Band. The 2019 band, affectionately known as Band 139 by its membership, will once again be the sound and heartbeat of historic Kinnick Stadium at each of the Hawkeyes' seven home games.

Local members include: Bettendorf residents Laura Butler, clarinet; Peter Mills, trumpet; Matthew Nelson, alto saxophone; and Bennett Cournoyer, LeClaire, sousaphone.

Governor names local

residents to boards 

Two Bettendorf residents were among a number of appointments made to Iowa's boards and commissions by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. 

Jeffrey Kling was appointed to the Fire Service and Emergency Response Council and John Dooley was appointed to the Medical Assistance Advisory Council.

Bettendorf native named

to Conference Honor Roll 

Vince Klim, Bettendorf, a member of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater football team, is one of 349 Warhawk student-athletes to be named to the 2018-19 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Honor Roll.

Klim, a junior at UW-Whitewater during the 2018-19 year, is majoring in Entrepreneurship.

President's List

Clinton Community College

Clinton, Iowa

Bettendorf: Oloigbe Ofori

Scott Community College

Riverdale, Iowa

Bettendorf: Thomas Alexander, Bryson Allen, Ryan Aplington, Lauren Barlow, Isabel Bebber, Alexis Beine, Timothy Berry, Courtney Chandler, Daniel Dennison, Jennifer Dettloff, Manuel Diaz, Sydney Einck, Maram El-Geneidy, Ryan Fall, Emily Hammer, Ashley Hansen, Andrea Jackson, Carly Jewell, Michael Kalin, Joshua Karnavas, Shari Knox, Payton Krueger, Katie Kustes, Mallory Lafever, Veronica Lavine, Levin Leesemann, Alivia Lowery, William Mask, Sarah McClimon, Jaira Mejia, Grace Moore, Brandon Ogle, Isabella Perales, Lily Porter, Rhiannon Schilling, Tucker Schoenfelder, Colin Shirk, Lucas Shoemaker, Jessie Sineath, Joseph Speth, Andromeda Springsteen, Allison Staley, Emily Tyra, Gabrielle Vandervinne, Jackson Venhorst, Josette Venhorst, Owen Ward, Morgan Weaver, Spencer Wilson, Gaelan Wyrwas

LeClaire: Sydney Cournoyer, Jessalyn Kehrberg, Kylie Murphy, Preston Rangel, Daniela Rybarczyk, Matthew Stutenberg, Lily Williams

Riverdale: Matthew Bingham

Dean's List

Central College

Pella, Iowa

Bettendorf: Kyle Berst

Scott Community College

Riverdale, Iowa

Bettendorf: Omar Ahmad, Veronica Broggini, Janee Fowler, Sarah Fox, Elizabeth Franich, Teresa Getting, Nicholas Jackson, Stephanie Krenzelok, Jake Lentz, Samar Marrar, Ellie Muckenfuss, Sam Murphy, Kia Newkirk, Julie Oxendine, Kelly Pearson, Adarsh Manosh Pillai, Camry Pritchard, Taylor Regenwether, Alina Sepanski, Alex Stein, Brock Swearinger, Alex Vanausdeln, Quentin Weinberger.

LeClaire: Kaitlyn Bradley, Megan Hildebrandt, Tyler Lee, Hannah Smith, Angela Spartz, Alex Valenca.

Princeton: Brandon Dobbs, Mitchel Reid, Jazmine Wernli.

St. Louis College of Pharmacy 

St. Louis, Mo.

Bettendorf: Chloe Nelson

Honor's List

Missouri University of Science and Technology

Rollo, Mo.

Bettendorf: Andrea Aller, Evan Crawford

Graduations

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

University of Central Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Okla.

Bettendorf: Kylie Lynn Niedziela

University of Wisconsin-Madison

Madison, Wis.

Bettendorf: Mckenna Heim

Carthage College 

Kenosha, Wis.

Bettendorf: Jennifer Campbell

Missouri University of Science and Technology

 Rollo, Mo.

Bettendorf:  Andrea Nicole Aller

Upper Iowa University

Fayette, Iowa

Bettendorf: Sarah Van Acker, James Brault

LeClaire: Kristy Carr

Dean's List

Kirkwood Community College

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Bettendorf: Nathan Blaske, Kelsey Borbeck, Adam Clements, Nyilah Davis, Kelsey Deleon, Drew Durant, Matthew Fournier, Hannah Mausser, Jayson Wellman

LeClaire: Marjorie Davis

Palmer College of Chiropractic

 Davenport, Iowa

Bettendorf: Meghan Barry, Paige DeThorne, Samuel Gardner, Collin Hall, Monica Hudson, Kody Hukill, Jared Langel, Jennifer Malacina, Jarod Mau, Jacey McDowell, Kendra Minick, Joseph Nixon, Jared Ollis, Kyle Rahn, Peter Roy, Scott Short, Joshua Simpson, Joseph Viers, Michael Woods, Anthony Yarbrough

Simpson College

Indianola, Iowa

Bettendorf: Olivia Allen

University of Dubuque

Dubuque, Iowa

Bettendorf: Zach Elias, Erin Hoffman, Grace Strawser, Carson Sutherland, Hannah Teague

Princeton: Kayla Schlichting

University of Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minn.

Bettendorf: Amanda M Romano

 

Minnesota State University-Mankato 

Mankato, Minn.

Bettendorf: Emily Goodman

Washington University

St. Louis, Mo.

Bettendorf: Sophia Xiao

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments