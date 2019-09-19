Bettendorf native in
U of I medicine college
Kayla Kruse, Bettendorf, was among the students honored at the University of Iowa's Carver College of Medicine's 25th annual White Coat Ceremony in August.
The ceremony welcomed the Carver College of Medicine Class of 2023 and represented the first time the 152 future physicians recited the Oath of Hippocrates.
Hawkeye Marching Band
includes local students
Several local residents are among the 260 University of Iowa students in the 2019 Hawkeye Marching Band. The 2019 band, affectionately known as Band 139 by its membership, will once again be the sound and heartbeat of historic Kinnick Stadium at each of the Hawkeyes' seven home games.
Local members include: Bettendorf residents Laura Butler, clarinet; Peter Mills, trumpet; Matthew Nelson, alto saxophone; and Bennett Cournoyer, LeClaire, sousaphone.
Governor names local
residents to boards
Two Bettendorf residents were among a number of appointments made to Iowa's boards and commissions by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Jeffrey Kling was appointed to the Fire Service and Emergency Response Council and John Dooley was appointed to the Medical Assistance Advisory Council.
Bettendorf native named
to Conference Honor Roll
Vince Klim, Bettendorf, a member of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater football team, is one of 349 Warhawk student-athletes to be named to the 2018-19 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Honor Roll.
Klim, a junior at UW-Whitewater during the 2018-19 year, is majoring in Entrepreneurship.
President's List
Clinton Community College
Clinton, Iowa
Bettendorf: Oloigbe Ofori
Scott Community College
Riverdale, Iowa
Bettendorf: Thomas Alexander, Bryson Allen, Ryan Aplington, Lauren Barlow, Isabel Bebber, Alexis Beine, Timothy Berry, Courtney Chandler, Daniel Dennison, Jennifer Dettloff, Manuel Diaz, Sydney Einck, Maram El-Geneidy, Ryan Fall, Emily Hammer, Ashley Hansen, Andrea Jackson, Carly Jewell, Michael Kalin, Joshua Karnavas, Shari Knox, Payton Krueger, Katie Kustes, Mallory Lafever, Veronica Lavine, Levin Leesemann, Alivia Lowery, William Mask, Sarah McClimon, Jaira Mejia, Grace Moore, Brandon Ogle, Isabella Perales, Lily Porter, Rhiannon Schilling, Tucker Schoenfelder, Colin Shirk, Lucas Shoemaker, Jessie Sineath, Joseph Speth, Andromeda Springsteen, Allison Staley, Emily Tyra, Gabrielle Vandervinne, Jackson Venhorst, Josette Venhorst, Owen Ward, Morgan Weaver, Spencer Wilson, Gaelan Wyrwas
LeClaire: Sydney Cournoyer, Jessalyn Kehrberg, Kylie Murphy, Preston Rangel, Daniela Rybarczyk, Matthew Stutenberg, Lily Williams
Riverdale: Matthew Bingham
Dean's List
Central College
Pella, Iowa
Bettendorf: Kyle Berst
Scott Community College
Riverdale, Iowa
Bettendorf: Omar Ahmad, Veronica Broggini, Janee Fowler, Sarah Fox, Elizabeth Franich, Teresa Getting, Nicholas Jackson, Stephanie Krenzelok, Jake Lentz, Samar Marrar, Ellie Muckenfuss, Sam Murphy, Kia Newkirk, Julie Oxendine, Kelly Pearson, Adarsh Manosh Pillai, Camry Pritchard, Taylor Regenwether, Alina Sepanski, Alex Stein, Brock Swearinger, Alex Vanausdeln, Quentin Weinberger.
LeClaire: Kaitlyn Bradley, Megan Hildebrandt, Tyler Lee, Hannah Smith, Angela Spartz, Alex Valenca.
Princeton: Brandon Dobbs, Mitchel Reid, Jazmine Wernli.
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
St. Louis, Mo.
Bettendorf: Chloe Nelson
Honor's List
Missouri University of Science and Technology
Rollo, Mo.
Bettendorf: Andrea Aller, Evan Crawford
Graduations
University of Central Oklahoma
Oklahoma City, Okla.
Bettendorf: Kylie Lynn Niedziela
University of Wisconsin-Madison
Madison, Wis.
Bettendorf: Mckenna Heim
Carthage College
Kenosha, Wis.
Bettendorf: Jennifer Campbell
Missouri University of Science and Technology
Rollo, Mo.
Bettendorf: Andrea Nicole Aller
Upper Iowa University
Fayette, Iowa
Bettendorf: Sarah Van Acker, James Brault
LeClaire: Kristy Carr
Dean's List
Kirkwood Community College
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Bettendorf: Nathan Blaske, Kelsey Borbeck, Adam Clements, Nyilah Davis, Kelsey Deleon, Drew Durant, Matthew Fournier, Hannah Mausser, Jayson Wellman
LeClaire: Marjorie Davis
Palmer College of Chiropractic
Davenport, Iowa
Bettendorf: Meghan Barry, Paige DeThorne, Samuel Gardner, Collin Hall, Monica Hudson, Kody Hukill, Jared Langel, Jennifer Malacina, Jarod Mau, Jacey McDowell, Kendra Minick, Joseph Nixon, Jared Ollis, Kyle Rahn, Peter Roy, Scott Short, Joshua Simpson, Joseph Viers, Michael Woods, Anthony Yarbrough
Simpson College
Indianola, Iowa
Bettendorf: Olivia Allen
University of Dubuque
Dubuque, Iowa
Bettendorf: Zach Elias, Erin Hoffman, Grace Strawser, Carson Sutherland, Hannah Teague
Princeton: Kayla Schlichting
University of Minnesota
Minneapolis, Minn.
Bettendorf: Amanda M Romano
Minnesota State University-Mankato
Mankato, Minn.
Bettendorf: Emily Goodman
Washington University
St. Louis, Mo.
Bettendorf: Sophia Xiao
