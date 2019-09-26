Area students compete
for merit scholarship
Rivermont Collegiate students Jozef Porubcin and Anna Senjem have qualified as semi-finalists in the 65th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
The high school seniors now will have the opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million that will be offered next spring.
Hawkeye band includes
LeClaire musician
Michael Souhrada, LeClaire, is among 260 University of Iowa students in the 2019 Hawkeye Marching Band. He plays tenor drum in the Hawkeye Drumline.
The 2019 band, affectionately known as Band 139 by its membership, will once again be the sound and heartbeat of historic Kinnick Stadium at each of the Hawkeyes' seven home games.
DEAN'S LIST
Simpson College
Indianola, Iowa
Bettendorf: Olivia Allen
University of Dubuque
Dubuque, Iowa
Bettendorf: Zach Elias, Erin Hoffman, Grace Strawser, Carson Sutherland, Hannah Teague
Princeton: Kayla Schlichting
University of Minnesota
Minneapolis, Minn.
Bettendorf: Amanda Romano
Upper Iowa University
Fayette, Iowa
Bettendorf: Ryan Cruise, Leah Hahn, Clara Hayward, Jeremiah Stevenson, Jessica Wolf
LeClaire: Gabrielle Cruz
Minnesota State University-Mankato
Mankato, Minn.
Bettendorf: Emily Goodman
Washington University
St. Louis, Mo.
Bettendorf: Sophia Xiao
