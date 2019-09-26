{{featured_button_text}}

Area students compete

for merit scholarship

Rivermont Collegiate students Jozef Porubcin and Anna Senjem have  qualified as semi-finalists in the 65th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

The high school seniors now will have the opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million that will be offered next spring.

Hawkeye band includes

LeClaire musician

Michael Souhrada, LeClaire, is among 260 University of Iowa students in the 2019 Hawkeye Marching Band. He plays tenor drum in the Hawkeye Drumline.

The 2019 band, affectionately known as Band 139 by its membership, will once again be the sound and heartbeat of historic Kinnick Stadium at each of the Hawkeyes' seven home games.

DEAN'S LIST

 Simpson College

Indianola, Iowa

Bettendorf: Olivia Allen

University of Dubuque

Dubuque, Iowa

Bettendorf: Zach Elias, Erin Hoffman, Grace Strawser, Carson Sutherland, Hannah Teague

Princeton: Kayla Schlichting

University of Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minn.

Bettendorf: Amanda Romano

Upper Iowa University

Fayette, Iowa

Bettendorf: Ryan Cruise, Leah Hahn, Clara Hayward, Jeremiah Stevenson, Jessica Wolf

LeClaire: Gabrielle Cruz

Minnesota State University-Mankato

Mankato, Minn.

Bettendorf: Emily Goodman

Washington University

St. Louis, Mo.

Bettendorf: Sophia Xiao

