Dean's List

Augustana College

Rock Island
 
Bettendorf: Lindsey Anderson, Megan Anderson, Mary Therese Gehrmann, Paige Gerhart, Sarah Kayali, Sarah Meyers, Sriram Sugumaran, Emma Terronez, Daniel Tjaden, Christine Vincent.

Graduations

Campbellsville University

Campbellsville, Kentucky

Jade Christine Cotton, LeClaire, graduated with a Masters in Social Work.

Coastal Carolina University

Conway, South Carolina

Nicklaus Atwell, Bettendorf, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

St. Ambrose University

Davenport

Bettendorf:

Sari Finn, cum laude in Elementary Education

Angela Guhin, magna cum laude in Nursing

Sarah Heineman, magna cum laude in Writing

Holly Hoelting, cum laude in Biology Teacher Education

Stephanie Mudd in Nursing

Chastity Paxton, cum laude in Business Administration

LeClaire:

Maranda Bussell, summa cum laude in English-Psychology

Victoria Stanley, cum laude in Writing

