Dean's List
Augustana College
Graduations
Campbellsville University
Campbellsville, Kentucky
Jade Christine Cotton, LeClaire, graduated with a Masters in Social Work.
Coastal Carolina University
Conway, South Carolina
Nicklaus Atwell, Bettendorf, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
St. Ambrose University
Davenport
Bettendorf:
Sari Finn, cum laude in Elementary Education
Angela Guhin, magna cum laude in Nursing
Sarah Heineman, magna cum laude in Writing
Holly Hoelting, cum laude in Biology Teacher Education
Stephanie Mudd in Nursing
Chastity Paxton, cum laude in Business Administration
LeClaire:
Maranda Bussell, summa cum laude in English-Psychology
Victoria Stanley, cum laude in Writing
