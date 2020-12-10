Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley (copy)

Bettendorf students elected for national JA event
Patrick Hurd, a junior at Bettendorf High School, was one of 13 students across the country asked to participate in a Junior Achievement event "Summit for a More Equitable and Just Tomorrow," on Tuesday, Dec. 8.
Hosted by CNBC senior personal finance correspondent Sharon Epperson, the event gave teens across the country direct access to some of the country's most knowledgeable experts on economic empowerment, especially as it relates to diversity, equity and inclusion.
Hurd recently participated in Junior Achievement of the Heartland's "Connecting the Best with the Next" series, which paired teens with local entrepreneurs in celebration of National Entrepreneurship Month in November. Following participation in the series, Hurd was offered the opportunity submit questions for the national summit and was selected.
Bettendorf student presents honors thesis
Kyle Berst of Bettendorf, a biology major at Central College in Pella, Iowa, presented his senior honors thesis titles "Reductive Sialylation of Cambiarenes," on Dec. 3.
Bettendorf student inducted into Phi Kappa Phi
Benjamin Fuller of Bettendorf was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Fuller was initiated at the University of Kansas.
Fuller is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kapp Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible.
Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
Kaffenberger wins solo championship
Josie Kaffenberger of Pleasant Valley won solo championships in dance competition, and Pleasant Valley won a team category Saturday when awards were announced for the ISDTA State Dance Team & Solo Championships.
Kaffenberger won in Class IX with her performances on Thursday, Nov. 19, at Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines. It was the second year in a row that Kaffenberger claimed the state title.
Pleasant Valley's Maci Quam was the runner-up to Kaffenberger, and Kylie Crome and Emma Richards tied for third. In addition, Pleasant Valley's Louie Conn placed fifth and Reagan Glaus took ninth.
Also in Class IX, Rachel Redden of Bettendorf claimed eighth.
In team competition, Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf finished 1-2 in Class XII Pom, respectively.
Pleasant Valley was second in Class VI Jazz. Bettendorf was fifth in Class VI Jazz.
