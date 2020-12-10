Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley (copy)

Benjamin Fuller of Bettendorf was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Fuller was initiated at the University of Kansas.

Fuller is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kapp Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible.

Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Kaffenberger wins solo championship

Josie Kaffenberger of Pleasant Valley won solo championships in dance competition, and Pleasant Valley won a team category Saturday when awards were announced for the ISDTA State Dance Team & Solo Championships.

Kaffenberger won in Class IX with her performances on Thursday, Nov. 19, at Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines. It was the second year in a row that Kaffenberger claimed the state title.