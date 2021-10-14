Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

Local UI student competes in Fullbright challenge
Sydney Prochaska, Bettendorf, recently placed among the top entries in an international competition called the Fulbright Canada Post-COVID Challenge.
Prochaska was part of a three-member Iowa team of Master of Public Health candidates from the UI College of Public Health, who participated in the challenge.
The team also included Claire Carlson and Kasra Zarei.
The competition invited young people from across Canada and the United States to provide creative ideas that address critical social, economic, technological and public health challenges in the post-COVID world. After screening some 500 entries, the judges selected 27 teams, including the Iowa team, to move to the second round.
The Iowa team's proposal, which they presented this summer, was focused on the category of enhancing public health and well-being.
The proposal had two main objectives: 1) to improve the process in which local public health entities engage and communicate with the community during crises to address current and future public health challenges, and 2) to better understand policies and factors that influence infectious disease spread, and identify disparities in the community.
As part of the proposal development process, the team conducted focus groups with diverse local organizations in Johnson County, Iowa.