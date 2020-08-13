Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

BHS graduate receives grocers scholarship

Ashley Berkenbosch, a graduate of Bettendorf High School, has been awarded the Iowa Grocers Education Foundation Scholarship through the Iowa Grocers Education Foundation for the 2020-2021 academic year. Berkenbosch was chosen for the $2,000 scholarship from an applicant pool of more than 400 students.

IGEF scholarships are awarded based on academic merit to sons and daughters of full-time employees whose firms are members of the Iowa Grocery Industry Association. Young adults who work for an IGIA member company (either full-time or part-time) are eligible as well.

Berkenbosch, who is majoring in elementary education and will be a sophomore at Iowa State University next year, received the Iowa Grocers Education Foundation Scholarship as the child of Susan Berkenbosch. She and her mother work at Hy-Vee in Davenport.

BHS graduate begins residency