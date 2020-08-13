Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

BHS graduate receives grocers scholarship
Ashley Berkenbosch, a graduate of Bettendorf High School, has been awarded the Iowa Grocers Education Foundation Scholarship through the Iowa Grocers Education Foundation for the 2020-2021 academic year. Berkenbosch was chosen for the $2,000 scholarship from an applicant pool of more than 400 students.
IGEF scholarships are awarded based on academic merit to sons and daughters of full-time employees whose firms are members of the Iowa Grocery Industry Association. Young adults who work for an IGIA member company (either full-time or part-time) are eligible as well.
Berkenbosch, who is majoring in elementary education and will be a sophomore at Iowa State University next year, received the Iowa Grocers Education Foundation Scholarship as the child of Susan Berkenbosch. She and her mother work at Hy-Vee in Davenport.
BHS graduate begins residency
Adam Vesole, Bettendorf, graduated from the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine and has begun a five-year residency in Otolaryngology at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. He is a 2011 Bettendorf High School graduate and a graduate of the University of Wisconsin at Madison. He is the son of Joann and Rick Vesole of Bettendorf.
Dean's List
Palmer College of Chiropractic
Davenport, Iowa
Bettendorf: Meghan Barry, Tyler Beck, Molly Bietz, Sarah Boomgarden, Ashley Borunda, DeMonique Brown, Layna Calfee, Jin Beom Choi, Jin Ho Choi, Timothy Clark, Skyler Farrand, Michelle Farrow, Brett Gardner, Samuel Gardner, Summer Goss, Kaylee Harris, Jolanua Holmes, Monica Hudson, Mitchel Kinsey, Jared Langel, Nicholas Leffler, Emily Marriott, Jarod Mau, Samantha Mealey, Emily Molnar, Victoria Lee Moy, Kyong Sock Oh, Jared Ollis, Kortni Richards, Peter Roy, Kaitlyn Sergio, Joshua Simpson, Nicholas Slavens, Taylor Storm, Darby Sutherland, Jonathan Tittle, Michael Trentz
LeClaire: Brian Bennett
