BRIEFS
Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Library event to look at the history of radio alongside WWII
October 11
Three developers submitted proposals to replace the downtown Bettendorf community center and adjacent Sunnycrest Park with multi-family housin…
Pleasant Valley setter Kora Ruff rewrote the school record books for assists. She also went out with a championship.
Carter Bell was a good enough quarterback at Bettendorf High School to be named first-team all-state. He was a co-captain of the Quad-City Tim…