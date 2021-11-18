 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley
0 Comments
BRIEFS

Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

  • 0
U16 Girls BSA Elite win state cup

U16 Girls BSA Elite team

Back row (left to right): Bella Steiner, Kristina DeReus, Katelyn O'Brien, Lily Bentley, Madelyn Huber, Madison McClean, Peyton Markham, Emma Anderson, Riley Moeller

Front row (left to right): Dylan Moeller, Shreya Vijay, Leah Peakin, Abby Moroney, Ambria Fowler, Victoria Rivera, Alma Gonzalez-Hayes

U16 Girls BSA Elite team wins in Des Moines

The U16 Girls BSA Elite team led by Coach Allison Sanyi recently won the Iowa Soccer State Cup in Des Moines. The girls will go on to compete in the Midwest Regionals to be held June 23 in Westfield, Ind.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News